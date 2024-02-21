"Do we have enough defensemen?" - NHL fans react as Blackhawks player leaves morning skate after taking high-puck ahead of Flyers clash

Following a recent update from Chicago Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis, concerns have risen among NHL fans as key players face injuries ahead of a crucial clash against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks' morning skate was marred by unfortunate incidents, as both Seth Jones and Louis Crevier found themselves dealing with injuries.

Roumeliotis took to X to share the developments with the Blackhawks faithful. He first reported on the absence of Louis Crevier from the morning skate, writing that the Canadian defenseman had suffered a puck to the mouth during practice the day before. Crevier had to visit the dentist for a thorough examination, leaving fans anxious about his availability for the upcoming game.

Shortly after, another alarming update followed as Seth Jones, a pivotal figure on the Chicago blue line, left the morning skate early after taking a puck up high.

NHL enthusiasts swiftly responded to the updates, expressing their worry and frustration on X.

One fan, clearly concerned about the team's defensive depth, directed a tweet at Roumeliotis, questioning:

"ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME? @CRoumeliotis do we have enough defensemen? I’m serious."

Another fan expressed disbelief at the string of injuries, saying:

"Never seen a team with so many consistent injuries; it’s honestly mind-blowing."

One fan went as far as to criticize a specific player acquisition, asserting:

"Horrible signing by the Blackhawks."

The concerns didn't stop there, with another fan seeking more information from Roumeliotis, asking:

"Any other injuries we need to be aware about, Charlie?"

Carolina Hurricanes triumph 6-3 over Chicago Blackhawks

The Carolina Hurricanes secured a 6-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks, extending their winning streak. Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho each contributed a goal and an assist. Spencer Martin, acquired off waivers in January, expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying:

"....It has been a special opportunity to play with a team like this.They’re obviously really talented guys but also the way that they’ve brought me into the locker room is building my confidence as well.”

Chicago, facing their 21st consecutive road loss, saw goals from Connor Bedard, Nick Foligno and Tyler Johnson. Bedard, the rookie standout, showcased his skills with two goals and four assists in three games since returning from injury.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour praised Martin's performance, emphasizing key saves:

"At real key points in the game, he had some big saves, He has been great. He is a heck of an addition.”

Aho commended Bedard's speed and skills, predicting a bright future in the league. Jordan Martinook sealed the win with an empty-net goal.