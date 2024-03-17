"Don't mess with our Aussie": NHL fans react as Nathan Walker dominates fight against Mason Shaw

NHL fans erupted with excitement as they witnessed an electrifying moment on the ice, where Nathan Walker, the Australian forward for the St. Louis Blues, dominated a fierce altercation against Mason Shaw of the Minnesota Wild.

The clash, captured and shared by Spittin' Chiclets on X, left fans buzzing with adrenaline and admiration for Nathan Walker's display of grit and determination.

Expand Tweet

"He’s 5’9” and held his own! We love Walks grit!" exclaimed one fan

Expand Tweet

Another fan pointed out the strategic move by Nathan Walker, suggesting:

"Walker tripped Shaw because he was about to get tucked in front of 15k."

Expand Tweet

"Don't mess with our Aussie," declared another fan.

Expand Tweet

However, amid the chorus of acclaim for Nathan Walker, there were nuanced perspectives from fans who acknowledged the intensity of the showdown:

"I mean, Walker got the takedown but Shaw got better shots in. Walker definitely made it count when he punched him though. Still though, Walker isn’t a big guy so this was a W for short kings everywhere"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nathan Walker and team won 3-2 over Wild

The St. Louis Blues secured a crucial 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild in a shootout, with Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn making pivotal contributions both in regulation and the shootout.

Kyrou reflected on the significance of their recent wins:

"We’ve been playing good here the last couple games. It’s obviously the biggest part of the year right now."

Both teams were locked in a battle for playoff positioning in the Western Conference, with the Blues inching closer to the final wild card spot. Interim Blues coach Drew Bannister expressed disappointment in giving up a point but praised his team's resilience:

"When they made it 2-2, I thought we stuck with our game and we found a way to win in a shootout."

Minnesota coach John Hynes acknowledged his team's effort but lamented falling short:

"We wanted two points and we got one. We didn’t do enough because obviously we didn’t win the game."

The game saw standout performances, with Kirill Kaprizov continuing his impressive form. Kaprizov's goal late in the third period tied the game at 2-2, extending his seven-game point streak.

On the Blues' side, Jordan Binnington stood tall with 22 saves in regulation and overtime. Despite the shootout loss, Marc-Andre Fleury put in a solid performance for the Wild, making 35 saves throughout the game.

Key moments included Kyrou's power-play goal in the second period, assisted by a skillful pass from Jake Neighbours, and Schenn's early goal in the third period, his first since January.