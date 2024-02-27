"Don't take tax money from people": NHL fans left divided over Ryan Smith's plans for stadium revitalization project in Salt Lake City

The NHL community finds itself at a crossroads as Ryan Smith, the founder of Qualtrics, owner of Utah Jazz and chairman/CEO of Smith Entertainment Group, unveils his ambitious plans for a stadium revitalization project in Salt Lake City.

Smith took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his vision, emphasizing the importance of revitalizing downtown Salt Lake City and envisioning it as a hub for NBA and NHL events. His tweet reads:

"Downtown Salt Lake City is the heart of Utah. Our efforts are not about an arena, it’s about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment. Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA / NHL at its core."

However, NHL fans' reactions to Smith's proposal were mixed. While some applauded his initiative, others voiced concerns over the potential financial burden on taxpayers.

One fan urged Smith to finance the project privately, stating,

"That's cool! Bankroll it yourself and keep all the profits. Don't take tax money from people in Monument Valley, Beaver, Tremonton and Garden City to finance this."

Another shared a similar statement, criticizing the idea of using public funds for private ventures:

"This is all well and good but stop trying to use the public’s money to build your passion projects. You’re a BILLIONAIRE spend your own money, stop asking for handouts."

Conversely, supporters argued that investing in such projects benefits the community in the long run, citing job creation, increased tax revenue and enhanced quality of life.

One fan expressed optimism, stating,

"To those who are reluctant, this is called investing in the future. It will mean jobs, tax revenue, increased property values and a better quality of life for your children and grandchildren. Good luck to those trying to make the NHL/MLB happen. We owe them our thanks."

A look at Ryan Smith's business endeavors in sports

In October 2020, Ryan Smith acquired a majority stake in the NBA's Utah Jazz, along with Vivint Arena and associated teams, from Gail Miller. The NBA approved the sale in December 2020.

In January 2022, Smith and investor David Blitzer purchased Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake and its facilities from Dell Loy Hansen. They also reestablished the Utah Royals of the NWSL in 2023.

Smith was recognized in Fortune's "40 Under 40" in 2016. Per Forbes, his estimated net worth is $2.1 billion.