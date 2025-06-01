"Don't want him", "Would be a mistake": Maple Leafs fans react to potentially landing Sam Bennett in free agency

The prospect of the Toronto Maple Leafs signing Sam Bennett in free agency has sparked mixed reactions among the team's passionate fanbase.

Sam Bennett is now in the Stanley Cup Final with the Panthers as they gear up to face the Oilers. His four-year, $17.7 million contract expires after this season, making him an unrestricted free agent this summer.

A user, named Bodog, stirred a discussion on X by asking fans:

"Sam Bennett to Toronto? Do you think the Leafs will actually get this done?"

The post quickly gained traction, with fans jumping in to share their thoughts on the possibility of Toronto signing Bennett in free agency. One responded:

"Don't want him"

Another wrote:

"It would be a mistake for the Leafs to sign him. The league would just Kadri him if he plays his usual style in Toronto."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Nah, he would spend the entire time suspended. You can't play like him in this market," one wrote.

"If Tavares doesn’t resign and he hits market the leafs have great odds and I’d predict a deal in the range of 8 mil AAV on a 5 year deal," another wrote.

"Bennett wouldn't survive in Toronto - Marchand is a better option," a user commented.

"Why is this about the leafs. This is about what Sam wants. He worked for this and has been paid less than what he is worth. Contracts are contracts this is his time no one elses," another wrote.

It remains to be seen whether the Panthers re-sign Bennett or let him test the free agency market.

Sam Bennett finds "success" in Florida

Sam Bennett's NHL career took a turn for the better when he was traded to the Florida Panthers in 2021 after struggling to find a consistent role with the Calgary Flames.

"I definitely struggled in Calgary for a while. Once I got here (Florida), just how the team embraced me, the opportunity the team gave me right from the beginning was totally different than what I was getting in Calgary," Bennett said. (per NHL.com)

I took that opportunity and found some success early,” he added.

Sam Bennett has been on fire this postseason, topping all players with 10 goals in 17 games. Since 2023, he’s racked up 45 points — including 22 goals and 23 assists — in 56 playoff appearances for the Panthers.

