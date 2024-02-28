"Don't worry, they play the Leafs next" - NHL fans worry over Arizona Coyotes' future as team looks to break 13-game losing streak

The Arizona Coyotes' struggles on the ice have left NHL fans increasingly worried about the team's future, especially as they face a daunting 13-game losing streak. Despite their efforts to turn the tide, the Coyotes suffered another defeat, this time at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens, who snapped their own five-game skid with a 4-2 victory.

As news of the Coyotes' continued losses spread, one NHL fan took to the Reddit r/hockey community to express their concerns.

"The Arizona Coyotes have lost 13 games in a row. It all started when relocation rumors intensified..." they wrote, highlighting the impact of off-ice distractions on the team's performance.

The Reddit post prompted reactions from other users, reflecting the growing unease among hockey fans regarding the Coyotes' plight. One fan sought to inject a bit of humor into the discussion:

"Don't worry, they play the Leafs next."

Comment byu/arauhauser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Another fan empathized with the Coyotes' challenging situation, offering words of encouragement ahead of their upcoming matchup:

"Whatever happens in Toronto, at least they’re riding the gravy train into Kanata on Friday to face both Korpisalo and Forsberg after one of the two gets pulled halfway through! Give em hell Yotes!"

Comment byu/arauhauser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Meanwhile, a sense of frustration and disbelief permeated the discussion, with one fan lamenting:

"Broke the Pittsburgh curse, but at what cost? If you bet against us every game in this streak you’d be rich, we’re rarely a big underdog and were even favorites tonight."

Comment byu/arauhauser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/arauhauser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/arauhauser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/arauhauser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/arauhauser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/arauhauser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/arauhauser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/arauhauser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/arauhauser from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Arizona Coyotes lost 4-2 against Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault's stellar performance, making 36 saves, led his team to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes, snapping their five-game losing streak.

Montembeault credited his teammates' defensive efforts and praised their containment of the Coyotes' offense to just two goals:

“They had a lot of shots but even with that we’ve got some guys like (Mike) Matheson and (Johnathan) Kovacevic, they blocked a lot of shots, too."

Goals from Joel Armia, Jordan Harris, Tanner Pearson and Nick Suzuki secured the win for Montreal. Harris' second-period goal and setup for Pearson's goal in the third were crucial moments. Despite goals from Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad for Arizona, Montreal's defense held strong.

Coyotes coach André Tourigny praised his team's effort:

“We had emotion, we had passion, there was a good feeling on the bench. We had 77% of the scoring chances, a lot of quality shots but their goaltender stand tall."

The Arizona Coyotes look to rebound against Toronto in their upcoming road trip.