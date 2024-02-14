Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland speaks out on struggling former eighth overall pick's trade status ahead of deadline

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland recently addressed the trade rumors surrounding Philip Broberg, the team's former eighth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Despite Broberg's slow progression at the top level, Holland made it clear that trading the young defenseman is not on the team's agenda.

Holland said:

"No. I don’t see it. It’s hard to find 6-foot-4 young defensemen"

The Edmonton Oilers are currently focused on their quest for success, and Holland emphasized the team's intention to make decisions that contribute to winning:

"We’re trying to win. We’re making decisions to win. But behind the scenes in Bakersfield, good things are happening."

While Broberg's name has circulated in trade rumors throughout the season, Holland's recent comments provide insight into the team's perspective on the defenseman's future.

Despite struggling to secure a consistent spot in the Oilers' lineup, Broberg has been making significant strides in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors. The young defenseman is having a standout season, showcasing his skills and maturing into the impactful player the Edmonton Oilers envisioned when they drafted him in the top 10.

Edmonton Oilers remain committed to Philip Broberg's development despite defensive lineup challenges

Holland's optimism about Broberg's readiness for the NHL is evident in his praise for the defenseman's attributes.

"Holland feels Broberg is NHL-ready now. The smooth skating. The composure with the puck. The lanky but chiselled physique," Daniel Nugent-Bowman wrote for The Athletic.

He added:

"Philip Broberg has all the makings of an impactful defenseman at the big-league level — and it’s becoming more apparent by the day."

The challenge for Broberg, however, lies in the Oilers' current defensive lineup, which contributed to the team's recent impressive 16-game win streak. Broberg currently occupies the seventh defenseman position, making it difficult for him to secure regular playing time in Edmonton.

Acknowledging this situation, Holland emphasized that trading Broberg is not the preferred option. Despite being the seventh defenseman at the moment, the Oilers' GM remains committed to the young player's development. Broberg's brief absence from the lineup due to a minor injury is a temporary setback, but it does not alter the team's long-term vision for his role.

Ken Holland's recent statements provide clarity on the Edmonton Oilers' stance regarding Philip Broberg's trade status. Despite trade rumors circulating throughout the season, the team is committed to nurturing the young defenseman's development, recognizing his potential impact in the NHL.