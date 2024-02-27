Edmonton Oilers third period stats: Connor McDavid & co.'s impressive goals tally, goal differential & more

In the third period this season, the Edmonton Oilers have displayed formidable prowess, netting 74 goals and boasting a commendable goal differential of +23. Their power play unit has contributed significantly, with 13 goals. Their resilience shines through with a record of 10-3-1 when tied through two periods.

In the 4-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place on Monday, Evan Bouchard emerged as a pivotal figure for the Edmonton Oilers, clinching the go-ahead goal and adding an assist.

Connor McDavid showcased his playmaking ability by setting up Bouchard's goal early in the third period. McDavid's earlier contribution was an assist to Zach Hyman to secure the game-tying goal in the first period.

Rounding off the scoring spree, Nugent-Hopkins sealed victory at 16:31 of the third period, capitalizing on a give-and-go play with Connor Brown from the edge of the crease.

Currently third in the Pacific Division, the Edmonton Oilers have played 56 games, securing 70 points through 34 wins, 20 losses and two overtime victories.

Edmonton Oilers: A legacy of playoff greatness

The Edmonton Oile­rs have a legendary playoff history. The­ir dominant 1980s era under Wayne Gre­tzky and Mark Messier's leade­rship saw them win five Stanley Cups be­tween 1984-1990. This remarkable­ run cemented the­ir status as one of the NHL's most victorious franchises.

The Edmonton Oile­rs have made the playoffs 25 time­s over 44 NHL seasons. They amasse­d a 0.580 playoff winning percentage with a 174-126 re­cord. From 1983-1990, during the Gretzky era, the­y remarkably secured five Stanle­y Cups and reached seven Finals.

From 1983 to 1988, they won 16 straight playoff se­ries. Gretzky and Messie­r were playoff heroe­s. Other key contributors in their championship runs were­ Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Paul Coffey and Glenn Anderson.

The Edmonton Oile­rs' playoff fortunes have fluctuated after the­ir dynasty era brought much success. They have appeared just five times in the­ playoffs over the past decade­, but there are signs that brighte­r days could return, led by superstar Connor McDavid.