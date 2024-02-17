Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EST at the American Airlines Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ABC (though restrictions may apply). The contest can be heard on 630 CHED AM and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM.

The Edmonton Oilers 31-18-1 and lost 6-3 to the St. Louis Blues in their last matchup. The Oilers have won two out of the last five games. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have a 34-14-6 record after defeating the Nashville Predators 9-2 in their most recent game. The Stars have won three straight games and are on a roll.

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Dylan Holloway

Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers - Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for Edmonton. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 38

Wins: 24

Losses: 12

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 94

Goals Per Game: 2.56

Shots Against: 1003

Save Percentage: .906

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 57 seconds

Dallas Stars projected lineups

Forwards

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Ty Dellandrea

Radek Faksa - Sam Steel - Craig Smith

Defensemen

Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell - Jani Hakanpaa

Ryan Suter - Nils Lundkvist

Goalies

Jake Oettinger - Scott Wedgewood

Injuries

Evgenii Dadonov (lower body)

Nils Lundkvist (upper-body)

Dallas Stars starting goalie

Dallas Stars - Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger is expected to start for Dallas. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 32

Wins: 20

Losses: 9

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 88

Goals Per Game: 2.90

Shots Against: 937

Save Percentage: .906

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 53 seconds