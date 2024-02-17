  • home icon
  • Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 17, 2024 13:05 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v Anaheim Ducks
Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EST at the American Airlines Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ABC (though restrictions may apply). The contest can be heard on 630 CHED AM and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM.

The Edmonton Oilers 31-18-1 and lost 6-3 to the St. Louis Blues in their last matchup. The Oilers have won two out of the last five games. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have a 34-14-6 record after defeating the Nashville Predators 9-2 in their most recent game. The Stars have won three straight games and are on a roll.

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Forwards

  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
  • Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Dylan Holloway
  • Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Corey Perry
  • Mattias Janmark - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown

Defensemen

  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
  • Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

  • No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers - Stuart Skinner
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for Edmonton. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 38
  • Wins: 24
  • Losses: 12
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 94
  • Goals Per Game: 2.56
  • Shots Against: 1003
  • Save Percentage: .906
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 57 seconds

Dallas Stars projected lineups

Forwards

  • Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski
  • Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
  • Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Ty Dellandrea
  • Radek Faksa - Sam Steel - Craig Smith

Defensemen

  • Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen
  • Esa Lindell - Jani Hakanpaa
  • Ryan Suter - Nils Lundkvist

Goalies

  • Jake Oettinger - Scott Wedgewood

Injuries

  • Evgenii Dadonov (lower body)
  • Nils Lundkvist (upper-body)

Dallas Stars starting goalie

Dallas Stars - Jake Oettinger
Jake Oettinger is expected to start for Dallas. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 32
  • Wins: 20
  • Losses: 9
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 88
  • Goals Per Game: 2.90
  • Shots Against: 937
  • Save Percentage: .906
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 53 seconds

