Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 17th February, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EST at the American Airlines Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ABC (though restrictions may apply). The contest can be heard on 630 CHED AM and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM.
The Edmonton Oilers 31-18-1 and lost 6-3 to the St. Louis Blues in their last matchup. The Oilers have won two out of the last five games. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars have a 34-14-6 record after defeating the Nashville Predators 9-2 in their most recent game. The Stars have won three straight games and are on a roll.
Edmonton Oilers projected lineups
Forwards
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Dylan Holloway
- Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Corey Perry
- Mattias Janmark - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown
Defensemen
- Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
- Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard
Injuries
- No reported injuries
Edmonton Oilers starting goalie
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for Edmonton. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 38
- Wins: 24
- Losses: 12
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 94
- Goals Per Game: 2.56
- Shots Against: 1003
- Save Percentage: .906
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 57 seconds
Dallas Stars projected lineups
Forwards
- Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski
- Mason Marchment - Matt Duchene - Tyler Seguin
- Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Ty Dellandrea
- Radek Faksa - Sam Steel - Craig Smith
Defensemen
- Thomas Harley - Miro Heiskanen
- Esa Lindell - Jani Hakanpaa
- Ryan Suter - Nils Lundkvist
Goalies
- Jake Oettinger - Scott Wedgewood
Injuries
- Evgenii Dadonov (lower body)
- Nils Lundkvist (upper-body)
Dallas Stars starting goalie
Jake Oettinger is expected to start for Dallas. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 32
- Wins: 20
- Losses: 9
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 88
- Goals Per Game: 2.90
- Shots Against: 937
- Save Percentage: .906
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 53 seconds