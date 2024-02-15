Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will play against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSMW. The contest can be heard on 630 CHED AM, KMOX, and NewsRadio 1120 AM.
The Edmonton Oilers have a 31-17-1 record after defeating the Detroit Red Wings 8-4 in their most recent game. They've won three of their last five games. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are 28-22-2, having lost 4-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent game. They've won two of their last three games.
Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Corey Perry
- Dylan Holloway - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegele
- Sam Gagner - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown
Defensemen
- Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
- Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard
Injuries
· No reported injuries
Edmonton Oilers starting goalie
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for Edmonton. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 37
- Wins: 24
- Losses: 11
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 89
- Goals Per Game: 2.49
- Shots Against: 974
- Save Percentage: .909
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 54 seconds
St. Louis Blues’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Kasperi Kapanen
- Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
- Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais
- Alexey Toropchenko -Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker
Defensemen
- Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
- Torey Krug - Matt Kessel
- Marco Scandella - Calle Rosen
Goalies
- Jordan Binnington - Joel Hofer
Injuries
- Scott Perunovich (lower body)
- Justin Faulk (lower body)
St. Louis Blues starting goalie
Jordan Binnington is expected to start for St. Louis. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 37
- Wins: 18
- Losses: 14
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 102
- Goals Per Game: 2.90
- Shots Against: 1115
- Save Percentage: .909
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 08 seconds