Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will play against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSMW. The contest can be heard on 630 CHED AM, KMOX, and NewsRadio 1120 AM.

The Edmonton Oilers have a 31-17-1 record after defeating the Detroit Red Wings 8-4 in their most recent game. They've won three of their last five games. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are 28-22-2, having lost 4-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent game. They've won two of their last three games.

Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegele

Sam Gagner - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

· No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers - Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for Edmonton. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 37

Wins: 24

Losses: 11

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 89

Goals Per Game: 2.49

Shots Against: 974

Save Percentage: .909

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 54 seconds

St. Louis Blues’ projected lineups

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Kasperi Kapanen

Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais

Alexey Toropchenko -Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defensemen

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug - Matt Kessel

Marco Scandella - Calle Rosen

Goalies

Jordan Binnington - Joel Hofer

Injuries

Scott Perunovich (lower body)

Justin Faulk (lower body)

St. Louis Blues starting goalie

St Louis Blues - Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington is expected to start for St. Louis. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 37

Wins: 18

Losses: 14

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 102

Goals Per Game: 2.90

Shots Against: 1115

Save Percentage: .909

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 08 seconds