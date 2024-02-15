Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 15, 2024 14:49 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v Anaheim Ducks
Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues

The Edmonton Oilers will play against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Enterprise Center. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSMW. The contest can be heard on 630 CHED AM, KMOX, and NewsRadio 1120 AM.

The Edmonton Oilers have a 31-17-1 record after defeating the Detroit Red Wings 8-4 in their most recent game. They've won three of their last five games. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are 28-22-2, having lost 4-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent game. They've won two of their last three games.

Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
  • Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Corey Perry
  • Dylan Holloway - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegele
  • Sam Gagner - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown

Defensemen

  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
  • Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

· No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers - Stuart Skinner
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for Edmonton. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 37
  • Wins: 24
  • Losses: 11
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 89
  • Goals Per Game: 2.49
  • Shots Against: 974
  • Save Percentage: .909
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 54 seconds

St. Louis Blues’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Kasperi Kapanen
  • Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
  • Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais
  • Alexey Toropchenko -Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defensemen

  • Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
  • Torey Krug - Matt Kessel
  • Marco Scandella - Calle Rosen

Goalies

  • Jordan Binnington - Joel Hofer

Injuries

  • Scott Perunovich (lower body)
  • Justin Faulk (lower body)

St. Louis Blues starting goalie

St Louis Blues - Jordan Binnington
Jordan Binnington is expected to start for St. Louis. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 37
  • Wins: 18
  • Losses: 14
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 102
  • Goals Per Game: 2.90
  • Shots Against: 1115
  • Save Percentage: .909
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 08 seconds

