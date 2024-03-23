Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 23rd March, 2024

The 42-21-4 Edmonton Oilers are set to face off against the 39-20-9 Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. This highly-anticipated game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch it on ESPN+.
The Edmonton Oilers are killing it this season with their offense, scoring an average of 3.58 goals per game. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are crushing it with a total of 61 goals and 141 assists between them.
Then there's Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who've added another 85 goals and 79 assists to the mix. Plus, defensemen Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm have chipped in with 22 goals and 78 assists.
The Maple Leafs aren't lagging behind either, averaging 3.62 goals per game. William Nylander and Auston Matthews are leading the charge with a whopping 95 goals and 85 assists combined.
With Max Domi, John Tavares, and Mitch Marner adding 56 goals and 113 assists, they're a force to be reckoned with. Even their defensemen, Morgan Rielly and Jake McCabe, have put up 14 goals and 61 assists.
Edmonton Oilers projected lineups
Forwards
- Evander Kane- Connor McDavid- Zach Hyman
- Ryan McLeod- Leon Draisaitl- Warren Foegele
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins- Adam Henrique- Corey Perry
- Mattias Janmark- Sam Carrick- Connor Brown
Defensemen
- Mattias Ekholm- Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse- Troy Stecher
- Brett Kulak- Cody Ceci
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers starting goalie
Stuart Skinner will most likely start for the Edmonton Oilers. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 50
- Games Started (GS): 48
- Wins: 31
- Losses (L): 13
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 124
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.58
- Shots Against (SA): 1342
- Saves (SV): 1218
- Save Percentage (SV%): .908
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 36 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups
Forwards
- Tyler Bertuzzi- Auston Matthews- Max Domi
- Matthew Knies- John Tavares- William Nylander
- Bobby McMann- Pontus Holmberg- Nicholas Robertson
- Connor Dewar- David Kampf- Noah Gregor
Defensemen
- Morgan Rielly- Jake McCabe
- Joel Edmundson- Timothy Liljegren
- Simon Benoit- Conor Timmins
Goalies
- Ilya Samsonov
- Joseph Woll
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie
Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Leafs. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 33
- Games Started (GS): 33
- Wins: 18
- Losses (L): 6
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 7
- Goals Against (GA): 98
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.12
- Shots Against (SA): 878
- Saves (SV): 780
- Save Percentage (SV%): .888
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 6 seconds