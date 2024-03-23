Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 23rd March, 2024

The 42-21-4 Edmonton Oilers are set to face off against the 39-20-9 Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. This highly-anticipated game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch it on ESPN+.

The Edmonton Oilers are killing it this season with their offense, scoring an average of 3.58 goals per game. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are crushing it with a total of 61 goals and 141 assists between them.

Then there's Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who've added another 85 goals and 79 assists to the mix. Plus, defensemen Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm have chipped in with 22 goals and 78 assists.

The Maple Leafs aren't lagging behind either, averaging 3.62 goals per game. William Nylander and Auston Matthews are leading the charge with a whopping 95 goals and 85 assists combined.

With Max Domi, John Tavares, and Mitch Marner adding 56 goals and 113 assists, they're a force to be reckoned with. Even their defensemen, Morgan Rielly and Jake McCabe, have put up 14 goals and 61 assists.

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Forwards

Evander Kane- Connor McDavid- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod- Leon Draisaitl- Warren Foegele

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins- Adam Henrique- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark- Sam Carrick- Connor Brown

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak- Cody Ceci

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Stuart Skinner will most likely start for the Edmonton Oilers. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 50

Games Started (GS): 48

Wins: 31

Losses (L): 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 124

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.58

Shots Against (SA): 1342

Saves (SV): 1218

Save Percentage (SV%): .908

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 36 seconds

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups

Forwards

Tyler Bertuzzi- Auston Matthews- Max Domi

Matthew Knies- John Tavares- William Nylander

Bobby McMann- Pontus Holmberg- Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar- David Kampf- Noah Gregor

Defensemen

Morgan Rielly- Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit- Conor Timmins

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Ilya Samsonov will most likely start for the Leafs. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 33

Games Started (GS): 33

Wins: 18

Losses (L): 6

Overtime Losses (OTL): 7

Goals Against (GA): 98

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.12

Shots Against (SA): 878

Saves (SV): 780

Save Percentage (SV%): .888

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 57 minutes and 6 seconds