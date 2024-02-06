Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are set to clash against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+ and Scripps. The contest can be listened to via radio at 630 CHED AM.

The Edmonton Oilers have a 29-15-1 record after winning their last game 4-1 against the Nashville Predators. The Oilers are coming off 16 straight wins.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are 29-15-6 after losing to the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in their last game. The Golden Knights have won three of their last five games.

Edmonton Oilers' projected lineup

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway - Ryan McLeod - Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown

Defensemen

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Vincent Desharnais - Brett Kulak

Goalies

Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 34

Wins: 23

Losses: 9

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 80

Goals Per Game: 2.44

Shots Against: 886

Save Percentage: .910

Shutouts: 4

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 47 seconds

Vegas Golden Knights ' projected lineup

Forwards

Paul Cotter - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev - William Karlsson - Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden - Nicolas Roy - Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg - Byron Froese - Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak

Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

Logan Thompson - Adin Hill

Injuries

Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed)

Ben Hutton (upper body)

Jack Eichel (lower body)

Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)

Shea Theodore (upper body)

William Carrier (upper body)

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Logan Thompson

Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 31

Wins: 16

Losses: 10

Draws: 4

Goals Conceded: 83

Goals Per Game: 2.77

Shots Against: 881

Save Percentage: .906

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 59 seconds