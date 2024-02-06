  • home icon
  • Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 06, 2024 16:02 GMT
The Edmonton Oilers are set to clash against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+ and Scripps. The contest can be listened to via radio at 630 CHED AM.

The Edmonton Oilers have a 29-15-1 record after winning their last game 4-1 against the Nashville Predators. The Oilers are coming off 16 straight wins.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are 29-15-6 after losing to the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in their last game. The Golden Knights have won three of their last five games.

Edmonton Oilers' projected lineup

Forwards

  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
  • Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Warren Foegele
  • Dylan Holloway - Ryan McLeod - Corey Perry
  • Mattias Janmark - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown

Defensemen

  • Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Vincent Desharnais - Brett Kulak

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 34
  • Wins: 23
  • Losses: 9
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 80
  • Goals Per Game: 2.44
  • Shots Against: 886
  • Save Percentage: .910
  • Shutouts: 4
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 47 seconds

Vegas Golden Knights ' projected lineup

Forwards

  • Paul Cotter - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone
  • Ivan Barbashev - William Karlsson - Jonathan Marchessault
  • Brett Howden - Nicolas Roy - Michael Amadio
  • Jonas Rondbjerg - Byron Froese - Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

  • Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
  • Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak
  • Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Goalies

  • Logan Thompson - Adin Hill

Injuries

  • Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed)
  • Ben Hutton (upper body)
  • Jack Eichel (lower body)
  • Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)
  • Shea Theodore (upper body)
  • William Carrier (upper body)

Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie

Logan Thompson

Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 31
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses: 10
  • Draws: 4
  • Goals Conceded: 83
  • Goals Per Game: 2.77
  • Shots Against: 881
  • Save Percentage: .906
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 59 seconds

Edited by Krutik Jain
