Edmonton Oilers vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, starting goalies for today, 6th February, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are set to clash against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at the T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+ and Scripps. The contest can be listened to via radio at 630 CHED AM.
The Edmonton Oilers have a 29-15-1 record after winning their last game 4-1 against the Nashville Predators. The Oilers are coming off 16 straight wins.
Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are 29-15-6 after losing to the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in their last game. The Golden Knights have won three of their last five games.
Edmonton Oilers' projected lineup
Forwards
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Evander Kane - Leon Draisaitl - Warren Foegele
- Dylan Holloway - Ryan McLeod - Corey Perry
- Mattias Janmark - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown
Defensemen
- Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
- Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
- Vincent Desharnais - Brett Kulak
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard
Injuries
No reported injuries
Edmonton Oilers starting goalie
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 34
- Wins: 23
- Losses: 9
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 80
- Goals Per Game: 2.44
- Shots Against: 886
- Save Percentage: .910
- Shutouts: 4
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 47 seconds
Vegas Golden Knights ' projected lineup
Forwards
- Paul Cotter - Chandler Stephenson - Mark Stone
- Ivan Barbashev - William Karlsson - Jonathan Marchessault
- Brett Howden - Nicolas Roy - Michael Amadio
- Jonas Rondbjerg - Byron Froese - Keegan Kolesar
Defensemen
- Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
- Brayden McNabb - Kaedan Korczak
- Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud
Goalies
- Logan Thompson - Adin Hill
Injuries
- Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed)
- Ben Hutton (upper body)
- Jack Eichel (lower body)
- Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body)
- Shea Theodore (upper body)
- William Carrier (upper body)
Vegas Golden Knights starting goalie
Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Golden Knights. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 31
- Wins: 16
- Losses: 10
- Draws: 4
- Goals Conceded: 83
- Goals Per Game: 2.77
- Shots Against: 881
- Save Percentage: .906
- Shutouts: 0
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 59 seconds