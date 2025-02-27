"Either fire the coach or trade him"; "11.6 benched in OT": Canucks fans react as $92,800,000 Elias Pettersson clocks 0 OT minutes in win over Kings 

Fans reacted online as Elias Pettersson was noticeably absent during the extra period in the Vancouver Canucks’ 3-2 OT win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Pettersson, who is signed to an eight-year, $92.8 million contract, did not register a point in the game and has only two assists in the last seven games.

The decision to keep Pettersson on the bench, who carries an annual cap hit of $11.6 million, sparked debate among Canucks fans on social media.

One fan said on X/Twitter:

"EP40 zero OT time.... either fire the coach or trade him. who the hell put 11 Mil player on the bench in OT."

Another fan wrote:

"11,6 benched in OT HAHAHAHA", highlighting Pettersson's hefty cap hit.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Should’ve traded 11.6 for necas when we had the chance…," one fan wrote.

"that performance from garland is what we need from petey, important win," another fan said.

"U can say it’s a win, I look at it as a team blowing a lead with 10 minutes remaining. And a $11.6 Million Dollar Man doing absolutely nothing, large contracts like this should be done by performance upto the contract total signed," another fan commented.

"Pettersson zero minutes in overtime..The coach doesn’t trust him, and I can’t say I blame him. I think it’s time to make a trade," one fan said.

Conor Garland (two goals) and Nils Hoglander scored for the Canucks. Kevin Lankinen stopped 24 shots.

Warren Foegele and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings while David Rittich had 14 saves in the loss.

Game Recap: Canucks 3-2 OT win over Kings

Vancouver took the lead at 9:56 of the first when Hoglander scored, finishing a clean breakout with a wrist shot past David Rittich. Connor Garland made it 2-0 on a power play in the second, burying a pass from Filip Chytil in the low slot.

“There was a little bit of a spot where I felt like I could hit it and got fortunate. Big one, and we needed it," Garland said.

Adrian Kempe cut the deficit to 2-1 early in the third with a wrist shot from the left circle before Foegele tied it up at 14:01, deflecting Spence’s one-timer in front. Garland played hero in overtime, scoring his second of the game at 4:26 to give Vancouver the win.

