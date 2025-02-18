Elias Pettersson vs J.T. Miller Stats Comparison: How did ex-Canucks teammates fare in USA vs Sweden clash at 4 Nations?

The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament has officially moved east and is now in Boston for the duration of what remains.

Ad

Team Canada did its part on Monday afternoon, racing out to a 4-0 lead before holding on for a 5-3 victory over Finland; hours later, it was Team USA's turn to face Sweden.

Facing a Team USA squad that was playing far below full strength thanks to the absences of Matthew Tkachuk and Auston Matthews (and later, Brady Tkachuk), Sweden earned a hard-fought 2-1 win, its first victory of the tournament while giving Team USA its first loss.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A pair of now-former teammates faced one another, as New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller suited up for Team USA while Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson played for Sweden.

As fans will likely remember, it was a rift between Miller and Pettersson that resulted in the former's trade to the Rangers earlier this month.

It was their first game against one another since the trade, albeit in non-NHL play.

Miller was held off the scoresheet, registering zero points and finishing with a -1 rating. However, he dished out five hits and won 76.9 percent of the faceoffs that he took.

Ad

Meanwhile, Pettersson was far less of a factor for his team, finishing with zero points, an even plus-minus rating, and finishing with zero shots, PIM or faceoffs taken.

Pettersson and Miller will have to wait until March 22 at Madison Square Garden to face one another again as members of their new NHL clubs.

All of Sweden's scoring in 2-1 victory over Team USA came in opening 20 minutes

It was not a high-scoring affair on Monday night, as there were only three total goals during the contest; they all came in the first period.

Ad

Team USA managed to find the back of the net first just 35 seconds after the opening face-off thanks to New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider:

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Sweden gained the advantage thanks to goals from Gustav Nyquist and Jesper Bratt; they were both their first goals of the tournament.

Despite a late push, Team USA was unable to secure an equalizer as Sweden picked up its first win of the tournament.

Samuel Ersson made 32 saves on the 33 shots that he faced, while Jake Oettinger topped 21 of the 23 shots that he faced in what was his first start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles