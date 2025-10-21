Elliotte Friedman sets the record straight on $49,600,000 Flyers star amid growing trade buzz

The Philadelphia Flyers have started the 2025-26 season with a 3-2-1 record. They are showing steady improvement under coach Rick Tocchet. Captain Sean Couturier leads the team with seven points. Owen Tippett, who is signed on a $49.6 million contract, is one of Philly's top offensive players. He is leading the team in goals with 5 this season.

Tippett’s strong play recently sparked some trade rumors. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about this on Monday's The Morning Cuppa Hockey podcast.

"So what this says to me is that somebody asked about him, or the Flyers maybe were looking at something specific, and Tippet's name came up, and it got out," Friedman said. [21:07 onwards]

"This reads as one of those situations where, like I said, Do I think the flyers are looking to trade on Tippet. No. Do I think that somebody may have asked about Owen Tippet?

He explained Tippett’s name may have come up during talks about improving the defense. This was one area of the game, which new coach Tocchet was earlier doubtful about.

"We know the Flyers are looking for D. [Rick] Tocchet was not happy with his D in the preseason, and the Flyrs have been looking around for defense," Friedman said. "It is possible that they were looking at somebody, and Tippet's name came up as the return piece."

So, Tippett could have been mentioned as part of one possible trade. He has started the season very well and has scored three goals in wins against Minnesota and Seattle. He has been a consistent offensive force for the team, so it is unlikely that they will consider a trade.

Owen Tippett's comments after scoring two goals in Flyers' win

Owen Tippett scored two goals in Philadelphia’s 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Monday. Tippett scored Philadelphia’s first and last goals of the game. Speaking about Philly's dominant win, Tippett said (via NHL),

"I think our execution was better than last game (2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday). Little slip there in the second period, but I think we stuck with it and turned it around."

Philly allowed one power play goal in the second period, scored by Kraken's Jani Nyman. But apart from that, they have played solid as a team. They sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division.

Right now, the team is showing better balance and effort on both offense and defense. And the Flyers will hope to continue improving as the season goes on.

