"EP 11.6 and Brock Boeser are atrocious. Hot garbage": Fans irate as Vancouver Canucks suffer back-to-back losses after 4 Nations break

Fans on social media were irate as the Vancouver Canucks faced back-to-back defeats after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The Canucks lost 2-1 to the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on Sunday. This was their second consecutive road game, having previously lost 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first game after the 4 Nations break.

The Canucks managed to register only 15 shots compared to Utah's 32. After suffering back-to-back defeats, the Vancouver Canucks remain one point ahead of the Calgary Flames for the second wild-card spot.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Canucks' second straight defeat after the break.

"EP11.6 and Brock Boeser are atrocious. Hot garbage," one fan tweeted.

"15 shots against the Utah Hockey Club in a game where you had multiple power plays but Tocchet will tell you post game he wants shots and everyone will believe it LOL," another chimed in.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X.

"Washington Capitals with 15 goals over a 2 game weekend. Vancouver Canucks: 14 shots on goal on a Sunday night. Incredible stuff fellas. But yeah let’s just hang onto what Tocchett and the team did LAST year lmfao. F**k off man," a disgruntled fan posted.

"Poor performance there is no heart no drive. Little offense clunky play too many penalties. Time for them to put their big boy boots on and play . Tired of waiting for them to move their feet," a third fan tweeted.

"Impossible to invest in a team who is paying a guy 11.6 to float around come up with excuse after excuse and wears an A management has made monumental mistakes that have crippled this franchise," one opined.

"FIRE TOCHETT AND STOPE BLAMING PETEY," another chimed in.

The Vancouver Canucks continue their road trip when facing off against the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

How Utah Hockey Club downed Vancouver Canucks

Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring for the Canucks, giving them a 1-0 lead on the power play at 1:43 of the second period.

Just two minutes later, Logan Cooley tied it for Utah 1-1. Coming into the final period, Dylan Guenther scored the game-winning goal on the power play to seal the win for Utah at 14:07.

Connor Keller accumulated two points, and Karel Vejmelka made 14 saves and posted a .933 save percentage between the pipes. After the win, the Utah Hockey Club (25-24-9) moved to fifth place in the Central Division. They are four points behind the second wild card spot.

