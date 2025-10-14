Evander Kane's fiancé Mara stars alongside Kylie Jenner's iconic return of King Kylie cosmetic line

Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, joined Kylie Jenner for the return of the King Kylie cosmetic line. The launch brings back some of Kylie Cosmetics’ most popular products from 2015, including metallic lip glosses, the King Kylie eyeshadow palette and lip kits. It marks 10 years since Jenner first introduced her brand and began her journey in the beauty industry.

Teigen appeared in the new campaign and shared several moments from it on her Instagram stories on Monday. Her first post was from K & R Development Group, which showed a look at Kylie Cosmetics, featuring both her and Jenner 10 years apart. Teigen also reposted Jenner's video promoting the new glosses.

"Back for more,” Jenner wrote.

In another story, Mara shared a selfie with Jenner.

“Glossy Babe @KylieJenner go watch the new glosses part 2,” Teigen wrote.

Teigen added an old behind-the-scenes picture with makeup artist Patrick Ta and hairstylist Jonathan Colombini.

“Omg the Glosses video coming out has me reminiscing. This was the @kyliecosmetics campaign we shot 10 years ago! We were babiessss @kyliejenner,” Teigen wrote.

Kane’s fiancée continued to post old photos from the 2015 shoot, adding captions like “gloosses 2015,” “10 years” and “iconic.” Teigen also reshared a story from Kylie Cosmetics.

“1d she’s back. the king kylie collection coming 10.18 on kyliecosmetics.com 👑,” Teigen wrote.

Teigen reacted to Jenner’s teaser video on Sunday with two covering mouth emojis. Jenner confirmed the return of King Kylie with a message for her followers the following day.

“This King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!! 💋 You’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here 10 years later without your support,” Jenner wrote on Instagram.

Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara's, special outfit for Vancouver Yacht tour

Evander Kane's fiancee, Mara Teigen, shared photos on Instagram from her river cruise in Vancouver on Sunday. She posed on a yacht in a stylish outfit, a maxi dress with a chain design around her neck. Teigen paired it with a black Hermes cashmere coat and a white handbag.

She detailed the outfit in the caption.

"This was so beautiful 🤎 Dress: @newbottega Coat: @hermes Sourced @mineandyoursco," Teigen wrote.

She also posted a "Get Dressed With Me" video and explained her outfit.

Teigen was at an Indian wedding in September, wearing a red Lehangaa and Choli. She posted pictures on Instagram and called it a "beautiful culture and celebration."

