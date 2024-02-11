"Even with the old rules that’s a trip": NHL fans left divided over Islander's Adam Pelech defence

NHL fans are embroiled in a heated debate over a video shared on the r/hockey subreddit featuring the New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech.

The caption accompanying the video boldly declared:

"This is not a penalty. This is Defense."

There were several divergent opinions on whether Adam Pelech's actions constituted a fair defensive play or a blatant penalty.

One fervent fan wrote:

"Even with the old rules, that's a trip. He takes out his skates before touching the puck."

Another fan's comment read:

"Having grown up through the Dead Puck Era, I absolutely do not want to return to the days where defensemen have carte blanche to mug puck carriers however they choose while calling it 'good defensive hockey.' It's a penalty, should be a penalty, and should never not be a penalty."

On the opposing end of the spectrum, a fan bluntly wrote:

"Thats a penalty, you absolute fu**ing dumbass."

A more nuanced perspective emerged from another fan, who wrote:

"He knocked the puck away and then happened to trip the offensive player so they wouldn't recover faster and get the puck again before the guy who just desperately dove could recover. Good defensive play followed by a penalty."

Romanov sidelined, Adam Pelech and Pulock return amid Islanders' challenges

The New York Islanders faced another setback as defenseman Alexander Romanov succumbed to a lower-body injury, joining a string of injured players. Coach Patrick Roy acknowledged the challenge, praising Sebastian Aho's effort despite a tough goal against.

Patrick Roy said (via nypost.com):

“I thought he did OK, But that third goal was simply bad luck for him."

The Islanders struggled defensively without essential players, impacting their ability to field strong pairs. Semyon Varlamov marked his 600th career appearance but faced criticism for allowing an early goal.

Roy defended Varlamov, emphasizing the team's support for their goaltenders. Experimenting with line combinations, Roy considered keeping Pierre Engvall on the top line for added speed.

Roy concluded:

"They’ve been so good for us all year. And Varly made the saves that he had to make at some point ... But on my side, I will always be behind our goalies ..."

Players like Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock returned to the Kraken lineup.