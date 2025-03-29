“Every single game Matheson and Savard blow it for us”: Montreal Canadiens fans irate after dropping out of WC spot following loss to Hurricanes

The Montreal Canadiens dropped a 4-1 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Combined with the Blue Jackets' 7-6 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks, the Habs fell out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The situation has drawn outrage from the Habs’ faithful as their team’s playoff hopes slowly dissipate. Fans express their thoughts on social media. Here’s a look at what irate Montreal Canadiens fans had to say:

“Every single game Matheson and Savard blow it for us,” a fan weighed in.

“Not a playoff team, let’s try again next year,” this fan chimed in.

“We don’t deserve to win games with this lack of effort,” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, other fans questioned the Canadiens' effort against the Hurricanes. These fans were incensed at the Habs managing a meager 15 shots on goal. Here’s what they had to say:

“Two shots in the first 2 periods is unacceptable, even for a rebuilding team,” a fan remarked.

“Pathetic. 15 shots?” this fan commented on X.

“14 shots on goal. They gave up right after they scored,” another fan posted.

The Montreal Canadiens will be back on Sunday night as they take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. The Canadiens hope to get another shot at jumping into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal Canadiens remain winless in Carolina since 2016

It's been quite a while since the Montreal Canadiens won a game in Carolina. The last time the Habs celebrated a victory in Carolina was on April 7, 2016. The game was a 4-2 decision in which former team captain Max Pacioretty had two points to lead the Habs past the Canes.

Since then, the Canadiens have not won a game in North Carolina. They have lost 12 in a row after Friday's defeat and have not looked particularly good. The 12-game losing streak includes three shutouts and a 6-2 blowout loss on February 16, 2023.

In their last 15 games in Carolina, the Habs have lost 13, being outscored 49-24. They’ve scored three power play goals while surrendering 11. The Habs have been outshot 507-408 over those last 15 games in Carolina.

The Canadiens will face the Hurricanes once more this season. However, the game will be at the Bell Centre. So, there’s reason to believe the Canadiens will bounce back and win what could be a crucial game in the season’s final week.

