Ex-Leaf Mitch Marner recounts "really respectful" fan experience in Vegas, a stark contrast to death threats in Toronto

Mitch Marner had his first two-goal night for the Vegas Golden Knights as they thumped the Calgary Flames 6-1 at home at T-Mobile Arena. The right winger has settled well into his new club, recording eight points in his first six games.

Mitch Marner's move to the Golden Knights after a highly publicized departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he stayed for nine years. After the game, Marner sat down with Sportsnet's Scott Oake and Gary Lawless on their After Hours segment, where he discussed his welcome in Vegas.

"It's great," Marner said. [9:10] "You still definitely get recognized. People just come by and say hi, and, "Big fan," and, "Happy to have you here." It's been awesome. They've been really respectful, and I've enjoyed it."

Earlier, he also opened up about the media pressure that players in a market like Toronto have to go through.

"I feel as a star athlete in the hockey, NBA, or NFL world, a lot of guys from top to bottom want to be the best every single night. And that runs in the hockey world, especially," Marner said. [8:20]

"So, there's some added on pressure in a way because everywhere you go, you're getting love, or people that want to cheer for your team. But as an athlete, I think you put the most pressure on yourself to be the best every single night.

The Leafs finished their playoff campaign in either the first or second rounds in each year of Marner's stay at his hometown club. Marner had been made the scapegoat by the Toronto media, subject to a lot of scrutiny because of their failures.

Marner and his family were subject to online trolls with reports of fans sending death threats to him and his family. His home had also been vandalized fans after a particular playoff exit. This led to the sign-and-trade deal with the Leafs in the offseason.

Mitch Marner opens up about his two-goal night vs. the Flames

The 28-year-old opened the scoring for Vegas with a goal in the first minute of the game, before scoring his second in the final minute of the second period to stretch the Knights' lead to 5-1. Mitch Marner acknowledged taking the opportunities that fell to him in the postgame interviews.

“I knew I was going to get looks and opportunities," Marner said via NHL website. "I knew they would fall eventually. I was just trying to make sure I do everything else right to get the opportunities to put myself in that spot to get those looks.”

The Knights will face the Carolina Hurricanes in their next assignment. They have a 4-0-2 record currently and sit atop the Pacific Division.

