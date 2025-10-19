  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Ex-Oilers forward Connor Brown leveraged Leon Draisaitl's teachings against former club to score breakaway goal

Ex-Oilers forward Connor Brown leveraged Leon Draisaitl's teachings against former club to score breakaway goal

By Srihari Anand
Modified Oct 19, 2025 12:30 GMT
NHL: NOV 29 Oilers at Utah Hockey Club - Source: Getty
Connor Brown leveraged ex-Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl's teachings against former club - Source: Getty

Connor Brown departed from the Edmonton Oilers, this past offseason, after spending two seasons with Edmonton, during which the team made back-to-back Stanley Cup Final runs. He signed a four-year, $12 million contract extension with the New Jersey Devils, and during faced his former club for the first time on Saturday afternoon when his Devils took on the Oilers.

Ad

With a 2-1 lead at the 9-minute mark in the third period, Devils were shorthanded when Connor Brown found a breakaway opportunity, out sprinted Oilers D-man Evan Bouchard and scored against goalie Calvin Pickard. In the post-game interview, Brown revealed he was trying not to laugh after scoring against Pickard, with whom he shared a pretty good bond.

The 31-year-old winger also disclosed that he leveraged ex-Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl's teachings on breakaway scoring opportunities against his former club.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I was telling the guys, (Leon) Draisaitl used to always tell me to go backhand-forehand on breakaways, so I thought I'd try it there and it worked,” said Brown.
Ad

Brown took his goal scoring tally to three with the shorthanded breakaway goal against the Oilers. He enjoyed scoring against his former team, as his Devils teammate in Brett Pesce dislcosed that the $12 million forward "lit up like a Christmas tree."

“You've been through so much with that team over there. Obviously, it's just one of 82, but it kind of felt a little bigger for me, playing the old club," Brown added.
Ad

Also read: 3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 5-3 loss to New Jersey Devils ft. Evan Bouchard

"He puts his work first": Connor Brown lauds Devils star Jack Hughes, over ex-Oilers teammate Connor McDavid

Connor Brown has had the opportunity to share the ice with Connor McDavid, when he was with the Oilers the last two seasons, and now with Jack Hughes, as part of the New Jersey Devils. When he was asked to compare the two stars, Brown said,

Ad
"They're different in their personality, but their approach is very similar, Jack has been a pro since he was 10 years old. The way he works, the way he works in the summer, the way he works here, in the gym, he puts his work first,"

Connor Brown and Connor McDavid were teammates for two seasons in between 2012-14, while playing for the Erie Otters in the OHL. In their two regular seasons together in Edmonton, the Connors played together for 217:19 minutes and shared 9 goals as a line (stats via naturalstattrick). In contrast, Brown has played just 6:52 regular season minutes with Jack Hughes, and the two have not combined to score a goal so far.

About the author
Srihari Anand

Srihari Anand

Srihari is an NHL Assistant Content Manager and writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. An engineering graduate in electrical and electronics, he spent one year as a Programmer Analyst at Cognizant.

Srihari understands news reports are time-sensitive and to ensure no compromise on quality, he engages in running thorough and extensive research. He includes unique and first-to-market stats after vetting them through sources that are trusted league-wide to give the readers most accurate information. He also boasts of a strong network of NHL reporters and enthusiasts for acquiring valuable information.

The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs are Srihari’s favorite teams in the NHL. He likes players who are eye-catching with their skills and speed, and believes Oilers star duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and Leafs' Auston Matthews are three of the best players in today's game.

When he’s not writing or watching the NHL, he binges on highlights of NBA games. He also loves to play outdoor sports like cricket, basketball and occasionally soccer. Srihari also plays Valorant, FIFA, Call of Duty and other games in his free time. He hopes to add playing the piano to this list soon.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Srihari Anand
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications