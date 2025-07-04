Ex-Stanley Cup champ makes his feelings clear on Hurricanes signing Nikolaj Ehlers to 6-year, $51M contract

Former Stanley Cup champion Mike Commodore expressed his disappointment with the Carolina Hurricanes' signing of Nikolaj Ehlers to a six-year, $51 million contract on Thursday.

Commodore, who won the Cup with the Hurricanes in 2006, took to X to voice his thoughts on the deal.

While Commodore said Ehlers is an "excellent player," he questioned the Hurricanes' move from a team construction standpoint.

"Canes Folks…I love the Canes…Ehlers is an excellent player…but end of day….are the Canes trying to get smaller? Someone let the Scientist know he should come up an analytics model to come up with some players with size and a little “f**k you” in em. #GoCanes"

The Hurricanes picked up 6-foot, 172-pound forward Ehlers in free agency after his 10-season run with the Winnipeg Jets. He scored 24 goals in 69 contests last season and added five goals in eight playoff games for the Jets.

While Commodore's comments indicate he feels Carolina may now lack physicality, the Hurricanes are betting Ehlers' offense and speed will boost the team as they try to build off last season's run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Fans react to Mike Commodore's comments on Hurricanes signing Nikolaj Ehlers

Mike Commodore's tweet criticizing the Carolina Hurricanes' signing of Nikolaj Ehlers has sparked debate among Canes fans on social media. Some fans agreed with Commodore, with one fan tweeting:

"Agree with you but that would have to come via trade (might be working on it)"

Another fan felt the Hurricanes need Nikolaj Ehlers' offensive ability, saying:

"Mike, we love you. I have no idea what we are doing. I will say that we need scorers. If he can do that, then we need him."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"He can score! So maybe it’s a great thing. But f*ck…Canes need some snarl. IMO," one fan wrote.

"I think part of the issue is we need scoring and size. But there’s no one really out there that does both. Bc everyone wants that do you aren’t giving that up," another fan wrote.

"You say this as though players that fit that category were available this summer. The trade market is dead with nobody wanting futures and due to Florida success recently nobody wants to move out those grittier players," a user commented.

"I think it's key that a potentially new 2C is of size and with grit," another user wrote.

It remains to be seen what moves the Hurricanes will make this offseason to strengthen their roster.

