"Far more passion than Superbowl": Social media blatantly compares NHL, NBA & NFL after intense USA vs Canada 4 Nations Face-Off

Team Canada and Team USA faced off at the 4 Nations in a best-on-best tournament for the first time in nine years on Saturday night in Montreal. The Americans silenced the home crowd at the Bell Centre with a 3-1 win over their rivals.

Ad

However, that's not what the game will be remembered for. Three fights in the first minute of play, that's what we'll remember forever. It was an epic, chaotic, and unimaginable start to the best rivalry in sports.

The fan reaction around the sports world was wild. Here's what the chatter was on X (formerly Twitter) in the aftermath of all the mayhem.

"Last night had far more passion than the Super Bowl," one fan wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"NHL is paid like the other two sports but there Hearts are in their sports 100x more it's all about pride," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Please add this to the NFL, I'd love to see Maxx Crosby and Mahomes go at it," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fan reaction has poured in on X.

"Hockey is a beautiful sport," one fan wrote on X.

"A real sport of men," added another fan.

"It's simple. Allow fighting in the other leagues and we will watch," one last fan wrote.

Saturday night's amazing battle between Canada and the US captivated the entire sports world, and they'll surely be watching if they face off in the finals of the 4 Nations on Thursday.

Ad

The do-or-die stage of the 4 Nations hits on Monday

The 4 Nations Face-Off reaches the elimination portion of play on Monday.

Canada and Finland go to battle in the afternoon with their tournament lives on the line, while Team Sweden will hope to have something to play for in the nightcap against Team USA.

Let's dive into the clinching scenarios. A win in regulation over the Finns, or a win in overtime combined with Sweden not winning in regulation over the Americans would send the Canadians to the finals. Finland is in the same boat as Canada if they want to advance, while the Swedes need the afternoon game to go to overtime and then beat the US in regulation. Buckle up for what will be a wild day of hockey.

Team Canada takes on Team Finland on Monday afternoon as the teams head to Boston. The puck drops at 1 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles