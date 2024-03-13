"Feel so bad for Sid"- NHL fans react to Pittsburgh Penguins' woeful scoring record in recent games

Amid a challenging stretch for the Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL fans are responding to the team's dismal scoring record in recent games. With just one win in their last eight games, the Penguins are facing mounting pressure as their playoff aspirations dwindle.

One concerning statistic was tweeted by Dimitri Filipovic, host of "The Hockey Podcast," who took to X to highlight the team's struggles:

"The Penguins have 2 goals on their last 288 shot attempts."

This insight prompted die-hard fans to respond to the stats. One fan expressed sympathy for Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby:

"I feel so bad for Sid. He should have asked to get out of that nightmare."

Another fan expressed his frustration and compared the Pittsburgh Penguins' performance to that of a sixth-grade girls' hockey team:

"I think the Allegheny 6th grade girls hockey team could do better than that!!! The Pens might as well just forfeit their remaining games ..."

Amid the discourse, speculation arose regarding potential underlying issues within the organization. One fan attributed the scoring woes to a coaching or motivation problem:

"Can’t tell me this isn’t a coaching/motivation problem."

This observation points to the importance of leadership and strategy in motivating a team towards a positive curve.

Pittsburgh Penguins' recent 2-1 loss to the Senators

Drake Batherson secured the win for the Ottawa Senators with an overtime goal just 3 minutes and 13 seconds into the extra period. It helped the Sens in ending their seven-game loss streak.

Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves for Ottawa, whereas Tristan Jarry made 37 stops for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“A loss is a loss at the end of the day,” Jarry said to repoters. “We’re in a tough spot and that’s the only way you can look at it at this time of year. It’s tough to be in this position and we need the wins and maybe one more save might have done it.”

While Sens celebrated their victory, the Penguins' offensive struggle continued for another game. They are now trailing the New York Islanders by seven points in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

“I didn’t think we did as good a job tonight getting to the net front,” Pens coach Mike Sullivan told the media. “We’ve got to do a better job fighting for that area of the rink.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play the San Jose Sharks at home in their next game.