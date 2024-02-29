"Fine the officials for not doing their job" - NHL fans react as Maple Leafs' Sheldon Keefe gets fined $25K for unprofessional conduct against refs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe received a $25,000 fine on Thursday for what the league termed as "unprofessional conduct directed at officials." The disciplinary action stems from an incident during Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, where Keefe was ejected.

News of the fine was confirmed by NHL insider Chris Johnston, who tweeted the league's decision, prompting fans to take to X (formerly Twitter) and respond.

"The NHL has fined #leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "unprofessional conduct directed at the officials" after he was ejected from Tuesday night's game," Johnston tweeted.

One fan labeled the league as a "joke." He tweeted:

"THIS LEAGUE IS A JOKE. ANYONE WATCH WHAT MAURICE DOES BEHIND THE BENCH."

Another fan commented:

"Keefe needs to learn to control himself better and this won't happen it's almost like he put a target on his back when he made those comments about Reilly."

However, not all fans were critical of the league's decision. A fan said:

"The fact that coaches have to take into account the refs feelings is exactly why this is the worst run league and why this sport gets less viewers than even college basketball during playoffs season."

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe and Sabres HC fined $25,000

The NHL has made headlines with its decision to fine Sheldon Keefe and Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato $25,000 each.

During Tuesday's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, Keefe found himself in hot water when he received a game misconduct with just over two minutes remaining in the third period.

The penalty came after Keefe engaged in a heated argument with referee Garrett Rank, resulting in his ejection from the bench.

In his post-game media address, Keefe declined to comment on his ejection.

"Not going there, not going there," Keefe said (h/t ESPN).

However, Sheldon Keefe did express frustration with the disparity in penalties during the game, noting the lopsided power play count.

"Power plays are four to one in the game - that's a factor," Keefe said (h/t TSN). "That's not on the officials. That's part of the way the game goes."

Meanwhile, Granato's encounter with officiating occurred during the Sabres' game against the Florida Panthers. In the third period, Granato received a bench minor after vehemently protesting a tripping penalty called against Zach Benson.

Florida capitalized on the ensuing power play, extending their lead to 3-1, ultimately securing a 3-2 victory over the Sabres.