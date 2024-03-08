"First round sweep": Fans predict Toronto Maple Leafs' playoffs result after series sweeping 4-1 loss to Boston Bruins

After a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night, many NHL fans on social media predicted that the Toronto Maple Leafs would exit in the first round of the playoffs this year.

It was a dominating showdown from the Boston Bruins, who kept the Maple Leafs at bay by limiting them to scoring only one goal in the entire matchup.

The Boston Bruins also completed the series sweep over the Leafs, having won all four games against them this season. Moreover, this was the second consecutive win for the Bruins, where they drove out the Leafs with a 4-1 scoreline.

Here's how NHL fans reacted to the Maple Leafs' defeat to the Bruins on X. One fan tweeted:

"First round sweep"

Another wrote:

"We are losing in the first round again. Tired of the same stuff every season. This team is not winning a cup in my lifetime"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

The Maple Leafs, who made it into the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 last term, currently sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 80 points.

They will be next up against the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on Saturday.

How did the Boston Bruins beat Toronto Maple Leafs?

At 5:37 of the first period, David Pastrnak put the hosts up 1-0 as he scored on a pass from Jake DeBrusk at the top of the left faceoff circle from the goal line. This was the only goal scored in the first period.

In the second period, Trent Frederic intercepted the puck off William Nylander at Boston's blue line and scored on a breakaway goal at 4:16, extending the Bruins' lead to 2-0.

Just over three minutes later, Mitch Marner scored a powerplay goal to cut the Bruins' lead to 2-1 after a missed play from Boston. This was the lone goal scored by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the matchup.

In the second period, the Boston Bruins scored twice in less than three minutes. Morgan Geekie scored a second powerplay goal, which restored the hosts' lead to 3-1. Brandon Carlo then scored another goal for the Bruins at 18:23, securing them a 4-1 win.

Brad Marchand and DeBrusk ended the matchup by accumulating two points apiece. Bruins' Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves while Joseph Woll blocked 22 shots for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Boston Bruins next host the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday.