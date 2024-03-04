Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 4th March, 2024

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference will clash on Monday, as the 41-16-4 Florida Panthers face the 40-17-4 New York Rangers at 7:00 p.m. ET in Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSG, and BSFL.
The Florida Panthers come into this contest with momentum, having secured a convincing 4-0 road victory over the Detroit Red Wings in their latest game on March 2.
On the other hand, the New York Rangers faced the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 2 in a closely contested game that ended in a 4-3 shootout loss (2-1). Despite the setback, the Rangers remain a formidable force in the Eastern Conference.
New York Rangers' projected lineups
Forwards
- Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Kaapo Kakko
- Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière
- Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Jimmy Vesey
- Adam Edstrom- Barclay Goodrow- Matthew Rempe
Defensemen
- Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox
- K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba
- Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider
Goalies
- Igor Shesterkin
- Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers starting goalie
Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 40
- Games Started (GS): 40
- Wins: 26
- Losses: 12
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 105
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.66
- Shots Against (SA): 1177
- Saves (SV): 1072
- Save Percentage (SV%): .911
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 14 seconds
Florida Panthers projected lineups
Forwards
- Carter Verhaeghe- Aleksander Barkov- Sam Reinhart
- Nick Cousins- Sam Bennett- Matthew Tkachuk
- Eetu Luostarinen- Anton Lundell- Evan Rodrigues
- William Lockwood- Kevin Stenlund- Ryan Lomberg
Defensemen
- Gustav Forsling- Aaron Ekblad
- Niko Mikkola- Brandon Montour
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson- Dmitry Kulikov
Goalies
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Anthony Stolarz
Florida Panthers starting goalie
Sergei Bobrovsky will most likely start for the Panthers. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 44
- Games Started (GS): 44
- Wins: 30
- Losses: 11
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 99
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.30
- Shots Against (SA): 1205
- Saves (SV): 1106
- Save Percentage (SV%): .918
- Shutouts (SO): 4
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 44 seconds