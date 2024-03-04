Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 4th March, 2024

  • home icon
By Ankit Kumar
Modified Mar 04, 2024 15:32 GMT
Florida Panthers v New York Rangers
The top two teams in the Eastern Conference will clash on Monday, as the 41-16-4 Florida Panthers face the 40-17-4 New York Rangers at 7:00 p.m. ET in Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSG, and BSFL.

The Florida Panthers come into this contest with momentum, having secured a convincing 4-0 road victory over the Detroit Red Wings in their latest game on March 2.

On the other hand, the New York Rangers faced the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 2 in a closely contested game that ended in a 4-3 shootout loss (2-1). Despite the setback, the Rangers remain a formidable force in the Eastern Conference.

New York Rangers' projected lineups

Forwards

  • Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Kaapo Kakko
  • Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière
  • Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Jimmy Vesey
  • Adam Edstrom- Barclay Goodrow- Matthew Rempe

Defensemen

  • Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox
  • K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba
  • Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider

Goalies

  • Igor Shesterkin
  • Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin
Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 40
  • Games Started (GS): 40
  • Wins: 26
  • Losses: 12
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 105
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.66
  • Shots Against (SA): 1177
  • Saves (SV): 1072
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .911
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 14 seconds

Florida Panthers projected lineups

Forwards

  • Carter Verhaeghe- Aleksander Barkov- Sam Reinhart
  • Nick Cousins- Sam Bennett- Matthew Tkachuk
  • Eetu Luostarinen- Anton Lundell- Evan Rodrigues
  • William Lockwood- Kevin Stenlund- Ryan Lomberg

Defensemen

  • Gustav Forsling- Aaron Ekblad
  • Niko Mikkola- Brandon Montour
  • Oliver Ekman-Larsson- Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

  • Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Anthony Stolarz

Florida Panthers starting goalie

Sergei Bobrovsky
Sergei Bobrovsky will most likely start for the Panthers. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 44
  • Games Started (GS): 44
  • Wins: 30
  • Losses: 11
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 99
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.30
  • Shots Against (SA): 1205
  • Saves (SV): 1106
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .918
  • Shutouts (SO): 4
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 44 seconds

