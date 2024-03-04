Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 4th March, 2024

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference will clash on Monday, as the 41-16-4 Florida Panthers face the 40-17-4 New York Rangers at 7:00 p.m. ET in Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSG, and BSFL.

The Florida Panthers come into this contest with momentum, having secured a convincing 4-0 road victory over the Detroit Red Wings in their latest game on March 2.

On the other hand, the New York Rangers faced the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 2 in a closely contested game that ended in a 4-3 shootout loss (2-1). Despite the setback, the Rangers remain a formidable force in the Eastern Conference.

New York Rangers' projected lineups

Forwards

Chris Kreider- Mika Zibanejad- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin- Vincent Trocheck- Alexis Lafrenière

Will Cuylle- Jonny Brodzinski- Jimmy Vesey

Adam Edstrom- Barclay Goodrow- Matthew Rempe

Defensemen

Ryan Lindgren- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson- Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York Rangers starting goalie

Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin will most likely start for the Rangers. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 40

Games Started (GS): 40

Wins: 26

Losses: 12

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 105

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.66

Shots Against (SA): 1177

Saves (SV): 1072

Save Percentage (SV%): .911

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 59 minutes and 14 seconds

Florida Panthers projected lineups

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe- Aleksander Barkov- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins- Sam Bennett- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen- Anton Lundell- Evan Rodrigues

William Lockwood- Kevin Stenlund- Ryan Lomberg

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson- Dmitry Kulikov

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Florida Panthers starting goalie

Sergei Bobrovsky

Sergei Bobrovsky will most likely start for the Panthers. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 44

Games Started (GS): 44

Wins: 30

Losses: 11

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 99

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.30

Shots Against (SA): 1205

Saves (SV): 1106

Save Percentage (SV%): .918

Shutouts (SO): 4

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 44 seconds