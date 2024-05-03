"Forfeit Game 7, spare us the humiliation" - Bruins fans in limbo as Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 7 after 2-1 win despite Boston's 3-1 series lead 

It's a repeat of 2019 as the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins prepare for a decisive game in their first-round series.

The Maple Leafs made an impressive comeback at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night, clawing their way into a final matchup against the Bruins. Despite trailing 3-1 at one point, the Maple Leafs managed to win consecutive games, leveling the series at 3-3.

In Game 6, William Nylander put up a standout performance, scoring two crucial goals in the Leafs' 2-1 win, forcing a Game 7.

The winner of Game 7 on Saturday will advance to play against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference semi-final.

Meanwhile, Bruins fans find themselves in a tough spot right now, feeling the tension of potentially blowing another 3-1 lead in back-to-back seasons.

Here's how Boston Bruins fans on X/Twtitter reacted to the defeat, with one tweeting:

"Please forfeit game 7! Spare us the humiliation, again!!"

Another unhappy fan chimed in:

"Jim Montgomery should be fired if we loose game 7"

A few fans criticized the Bruins team:

"Never seen a team turn off the gas like this bruins team. Mind boggling," another wrote.

"Bruins blowing a 3-1 series lead 2 years in a row," One Bruins fan said.

One disgruntled Boston fan expressed disappointment with some players on the rosters:

"Look. We have to be honest like me: it’s time. Time for guys like Marchand and Pasta to go. We need guys like Bertuzzi and Domi. Do you think Toronto would trade them straight up for Marchand and Pasta? Or would we have to throw in McAvoy? Again, I’m just being honest."

"Choking dogs per usual. Embarrassing," one tweeted

For the second season in a row, the Boston Bruins face a Game 7 scenario. Last year, Boston had a 3-1 lead against the Panthers, only to suffer four consecutive defeats, resulting in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Cats in Game 7. This ultimately led to their exit in Round 1.

Toronto Maple Leafs avoid elimination and force Game 7 against Boston Bruins

The Maple Leafs surged ahead with a dominating start and outshot the Bruins 12-1 in the first period. Coming into the second period, William Nylander scored for the Leafs with a goal from above the right circle at 19:05.

Nylander netted his second of the night to give the Leafs a 2-0 lead after converting a pass from Matthew Knies in the neutral zone for a backhand goal on a breakaway at 17:47. With less than ten seconds remaining for the final buzzer, Morgan Geekie made it 2-1 for the Boston Bruins.

Joseph Woll, who started in the second straight start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, ended the contest with 22 saves. Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman blocked 24 shots in the matchup for the Bruins.