Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo chimed in to roast Ashton Hall's viral morning routine trend.

Ashton Hall, an entrepreneur and fitness influencer, has gone viral on the internet for his extreme daily regimen. His highly disciplined routine recently blew up online, but his skincare routine grabbed the eyes of viewers.

In the video, Hall dunked his face in a bowl of ice water — specifically Saratoga Springs — and rubbed a banana peel on his skin. Ruberto Luongo quipped that he follows the same routine every morning, except that he rubs the banana on his face and eats the peel instead.

"It’s crazy to think I go through this exact same routine every morning except I rub the banana on my face and eat the peel," Luongo posted.

The influencer kicks off his day at 3:52 a.m. by peeling off his mouth tape, then brushes his teeth. After finishing his journal, gym and wiping the banana peel on his skin, Hall dunks his face into a bowl of ice water for a second time at 9 a.m. before settling at his laptop by 9:15 a.m.

While Ashton Hall's routine has earned him admiration, it has also sparked plenty of teasing across social media, with many creating humorous spin-off videos of his habits.

Fans react to Roberto Luongo's teasing tweet about Ashton Hall's viral routine

Fans shared their reactions to Roberto Luongo's playful jab on X (formerly Twitter) about Ashton Hall's viral morning routine video. One tweeted:

"They don't recommend that much fiber in the diet of a goalie for some reason."

Another chimed in:

"He’s up for 5 hours before he does anything productive and eats avocado toast."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"No f*****g way Mike is putting on a short at 6:03...tarps off all day. Deal with it Zoom call with fake investors at 10:19," one humorously said.

"Honestly Lu you guys look like brothers too, you sure this isn’t your long long twin?," another chimed in.

Luongo was drafted No. 4 overall by the New York Islanders in the 1997 NHL Draft. He had a long 19-year career in the league and played for the likes of the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks and also played one season with the Islanders.

