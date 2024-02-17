"Frederic did a good job blocking the punches with his face": NHL fans react as Trent Frederic and Andreas Englund break into brawl

In the first period of the game between the Boston Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings, NHL fans were treated to an intense brawl between Trent Frederic and Andreas Englund. The altercation erupted with eight minutes and 58 seconds remaining on the clock, prompting reactions across social media platforms.

B/R Open Ice wasted no time in sharing the heated exchange, tweeting a clip with the following caption:

"Trent Frederic and Andreas Englund broke away from the scrum and started throwing 'em."

As the video circulated on the internet, NHL fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the fiery showdown. One fan humorously remarked:

"Punching each other's visors must be fun for all of these guys."

Another NHL fan praised the raw intensity of the sport, writing:

"I love this rule of hockey when the referees let the players figure it out. Amazing sport and the best after football (the real football I mean)."

Meanwhile, amid the chaos, a fan offered a tongue-in-cheek observation, quipping:

"Frederic did a good job blocking the punches with his face."

Trent Frederic and Andreas Englund previously fought in October 2023

In this rematch between the Boston Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings, NHL fans were treated to an expected showdown between Trent Frederic and Andreas Englund, reigniting their fierce rivalry from a previous encounter in October 2023.

During a gripping on-ice face-off, Englund of the LA Kings and Frederic of the Bruins engaged in an intense battle, captivating fans with their fiery exchange of punches and unbridled fury.

Last time, the encounter unfolded in the second period of the game, as both players unleashed powerful blows, setting the stage for a high-stakes scrap.

Englund found himself in a vulnerable position when his helmet was forcefully dislodged. With five minutes and 11 seconds left on the clock in the second period, the Boston Bruins were leading 2-1 against the Los Angeles Kings, adding greater tension to the showdown.

As the rivalry between Frederic and Englund continues, fans eagerly await their next showdown.