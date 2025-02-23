“Get real goalie” “Best team in hockey”: NHL fans react as Washington Capitals secure dominating 7-3 win against Edmonton Oilers

The Washington Capitals are on a mission right now, not only to help superstar captain Alex Ovechkin break Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record of 894 but to also go on an extended postseason run.

Ad

On Sunday, they were matched up against the star-filled Edmonton Oilers who boast the likes of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman. But they proved to be no match for the Capitals, who shellacked them by a 7-3 final score at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington DC. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick to inch closer to Gretzky's record.

Frustrated Oilers fans and elated Capitals fans both reacted to the game's final score - with many Oilers fans openly expressing unease with the state of their goaltending.

Ad

Trending

"Get a real goalie. Skinner is not going to cut it during the playoffs," wrote @ogeclipse1.

"Is Bowman still with the Oilers? Do they even have a GM? Or a Coach? Or anyone trying to do anything?" asked @fredrenonv.

"13 goals in 6 periods since the break. We're not going far this year unless something changes dramatically," added @CanuckFactCheck.

Ad

"pathetic, get a goalie, i hope this game and the one before it wakes people up to our goaltenders being shit," exclaimed @butterfatt24.

"13 goals in two games . pretty sure that's bad mmmkay," added @TalentedmrRicke.

"Funny how we are a top 5 team in the league but get absolutely exposed by the top teams in the league. This team’s biggest issue is goaltending. Absolutely have to upgrade at the deadline. No more playing around JJ and SB," wrote @KMalts11.

Ad

The Oilers have no choice but to try and pick up the pieces and get back on the winning foot when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning (led by another Russian star in Nikita Kucherov) on Tuesday.

The Edmonton Oilers should consider upgrading their goaltending

It was the biggest question mark for the Edmonton Oilers coming into the season, going with the tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.

Ad

And while the Oilers did manage to make it to the Stanley Cup Final last season, their goaltending remained a concern - even more so when General Manager Stan Bowman elected against beefing up the position during the offseason.

Right now, Oilers fans appear united in wanting a serious upgrade in the crease and if performances like this afternoon against the Capitals continue, Bowman may have no choice if they have any intention of repeating their run from last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles