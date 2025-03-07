"Get rid of them" "Trade them all": NHL fans react to Islanders receiving trade interest for Kyle Palmieri, J-G Pageau & $49,000,000 star winger

NHL fans are reacting to reports that the New York Islanders are getting trade interest for Kyle Palmieri, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anders Lee. On Friday, NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the Islanders offered Palmieri a two-year extension. A decision will be made on whether to sign him or trade him. Other teams have also shown interest in Pageau and Lee.

Lee signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with New York in July 2019.

"As I reported Thurs, the #Isles have offered a 2-year extension to keep Kyle Palmieri. The two sides are speaking later this morning, upon which a decision will be made (sign him or move him). There's been trade interest in Palmieri, as well as J-G Pageau & even Anders Le" Pagnotta tweeted.

Fans reacted to the news on X. Some believe the Islanders should trade them and start rebuilding.

"For the love of God, please trade Palms and JGP," a fan tweeted.

"Not shocked about Lee to be honest. A leader with a body built for the playoffs with plenty of experience who has had an uptick in production and would likely be salary retained this and next year? Come on no brainer for a win now team," a fan tweeted.

"If it’s anything like the $7.5 mil per offered to Nelson, no thank you!" A fan tweeeted.

"Move them, Lee is 34 with a year left on contract with $7M cap hit, Palms also 34 and $5M hit," another fan tweeted.

The New York Islanders secured 3-2 win over the Jets

The New York Islanders bounced back from a 4–0 loss to the NY Rangers with a 3–2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Kyle Palmieri scored first on a power play at 16:49 of the first period. He fired a one-timer from Brock Nelson’s pass. Nelson made it 2–0 at 1:33 of the second period, tapping in a give-and-go with Maxim Tsyplakov.

Josh Morrissey got the Jets on the board at 8:48 with a power-play goal that deflected off Simon Holmstrom’s skate. Ryan Pulock scored at 4:03 of the third when his shot deflected twice before going in. Nikolaj Ehlers cut the lead to 3–2 at 12:51, but the Islanders held on for the win.

