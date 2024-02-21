"Got punked by a goalie": Fans react to Brady Tkachuk getting attacked by his brother's teammate Sergei Bobrovsky

When Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk is on the ice, it seems like there's always a chance for some intense action. Known for his physicality and willingness to drop the gloves, Tkachuk isn't afraid to get under the noses of opposing players or get into a heated battle.

On Tuesday night, Brady Tkachuk faced his brother Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. During the third period, tempers flared between the two teams.

The Senators had a breakaway opportunity, and Vladimir Tarasenko slid a pass to Tkachuk on the left wing, who was denied by Sergei Bobrovsky in the net. The Florida Panthers netminder became frustrated by Tkachuk and went after the Sens captain, punching him from his gloves.

Here's how fans on X reacted to Brady Tkachuk vs. Sergei Bobrovsky's fight. One fan tweeted:

"Brady got punked by a goalie"

Another chimed in:

"So glad we got both the better and better looking Tkachuk. Cause Brady, man what happened"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Brady Tkachuk's Ottawa Senators fall short to Florida Panthers in OT

The Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime to extend their impressive winning streak to six games.

Aaron Ekbald put the Panthers ahead, scoring from the right-face off-circle off Carter Verhaege's assist. Coming into the second period, Brendon Montour extended the hosts' lead at 17:01, scoring off his own rebound following an interception in the Senators zone.

The Senators, though, rallied to tie the game. At 5:36 of the third period, Thomas Chabot picked up a loose puck in the offensive zone to slot it over the shoulder of Sergei Bobrovsky from above the circle for a slapshot.

Three minutes later, Tim Stutzle's goal made it 2-2, but the Panthers would have the last laugh. The game moved into overtime, where Anton Lundell scored the winner at 1:35 to make it six straight wins for the Panthers.

The Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, while the Senators will be up against the Dallas Stars.