"Grim reaper of playoff hockey" "It’s the biz curse": NHL fans react as Paul Bissonnette reveals his pick for Rangers vs Hurricanes Round 2 clash

NHL fans were buzzing with anticipation as Paul Bissonnette, also known as "Biz," made his bold prediction for the Round 2 clash between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Taking to X, Bissonnette shared his verdict in a tweet, donning the iconic NYR jersey, and declared:

"Rangers in 6. #NYR."

Expand Tweet

However, the reaction from NHL fans was as diverse as it was immediate.

One fan, perhaps echoing the sentiments of many, humorously noted:

"Instead of the Drake curse, it’s the Biz curse."

Expand Tweet

Another fan took a more ominous tone, suggesting that Bissonnette's endorsement of the NYR might spell trouble for the team.

"Grim reaper of playoff hockey … good news for @Canes fans," he commented

Expand Tweet

A third fan expressed a sentiment of disbelief, said:

"They don't want u dawg"

Adding to the mix, another fan humorously suggested that Bissonnette's endorsement had effectively cursed the NYR.

"Rangers you're officially spiked, by Bad Biz ju-ju," the fan joked

Criticism of Bissonnette's prediction also emerged, with one fan questioning his hockey knowledge with the comment:

"I thought you might know your hockey, obviously not…"

Amid the various reactions, some found amusement in the situation.

"Hahahaha. Hilarious," commented one fan

Rangers victory in game 1 against Hurricanes

In Game 1 of the second-round series between the Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes, Mika Zibanejad shined, contributing two goals and an assist, while Artemi Panarin also scored, leading the Rangers to a 4-3 victory.

Igor Shesterkin's goaltending abilities earned him the distinction of becoming the third goalie in franchise history to begin a postseason with five consecutive victories.

Despite goals from Vincent Trocheck, Jaccob Slavin, Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis for the Hurricanes, the NYR's strong performance prevailed.

Carolina struggled on the power play, going 0 for 5, while the NYR capitalized on their opportunities, scoring twice in just 23 seconds on the power play. Zibanejad opened the scoring early for the NYR, while Trocheck extended his playoff goal streak to four games.

The New York Rangers, who had a week off after sweeping the Washington Capitals in the first round, won their seventh game in a row, including regular-season games.

The Hurricanes, although expressing satisfaction with their effort, acknowledged the need for improvement, particularly at the start of the game. With Game 2 approaching, both teams look to adjust their strategies for the remainder of the series.

The series promises to be fiercely contested as both teams vie for a spot in the next round of the playoffs.