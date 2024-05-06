“The lord and savior no one wants “"I’d trade him for a bag of pucks lol": NHL fans react to Mitch Marner's bold comment

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner addressed the media as part of the club’s end-of-season press conference.

During the media availability, Marner reiterated his desire to remain long-term with the Maple Leafs. On one occasion, Mitch Marner stated, “Obviously, we’re looked upon as kind of gods here, to be honest.”

The comments have set off a firestorm of reaction from hockey fans around the league, especially Toronto followers. Here is a look at the most outrageous reactions from followers on X:

This fan wasted no time in poking fun at Mitch Marner’s comments:

Expand Tweet

One fan held nothing back in expressing their feelings:

Expand Tweet

This other fan didn’t complicate things by stating:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, not all comments have thrown shade on Mitch Marner. Some fans continue to show their love and support for the Blue and White despite another disappointing playoff exit.

"This guy is pouring his heart, blue and white. He isn’t going anywhere," one fan tweeted.

"Would he be willing to do $8*8 limited NMC to help the team build a true contender? This fan suggested."

This other fan hopes Marner will stay in Toronto:

"He will be able to stay if he wants to. He just needs to take a team-friendly contract."

According to CapFriendly, Mitch Marner will be a UFA after next season. As such, the Maple Leafs will need to figure out their plans for Marner. With a full NMC in place, trading him will be challenging.

Mitch Marner wants to stay in Toronto

During today’s media availability, Marner made it clear he wants to stay in Toronto. Marner told reporters per NHL.com:

"I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here. We’ll start thinking about that now and try to figure something out."

For Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving, figuring something out sooner rather than later would be ideal. The Leafs handled extensive negotiations with William Nylander this season, eventually signing the star winger to a max-term deal.

However, the best course of action would be to have a swift negotiation such as with star center Auston Matthews. Matthews signed a five-year extension without much back-and-forth negotiating.

Marner added his appreciation for Toronto fans:

"The love that you get here from this fan base and this attention is none like any other."

Marner and teammates hope to be back in the fall, ready for another season. Will 2024-2025 finally be the year for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Marner hopes it will be.

In the meantime, he’s told the world he wants to stay in Toronto. Perhaps that attitude will make a contract extension quick and painless to negotiate.