“He is an animal” "GOAT”: NHL fans react as Penguins HC confirms Sidney Crosby’s availability against Capitals despite injury scare

Hockey fans expressed their admiration for Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who is set to take the ice against the Washington Capitals on Saturday despite concerns that he is injured.

The 37-year-old led Canada to its fourth consecutive best-on-best hockey championship on Thursday at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Team Canada beat Team USA 3-2 in overtime to lift the trophy.

Crosby has been in Canada's lineup for its past four championships dating back to the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, where he clinched the gold medal with a golden goal in the final against the USA.

Crosby had an injury scare in the runup to the tournament, sitting out the final two games of the NHL regular season before the break.

On Saturday, fans shared their reactions when insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Crosby would play against the Capitals.

“PIT coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Sidney Crosby will play today vs WASH,” Friedman posted.

"Of course he will. He's an animal," one user posted.

“Not surprised, that’s why he’s the 🐐(GOAT),” another reacted.

"My goat is still injured and is playing," another added.

Here are more reactions from fans.

"Sid and Malkin back Stanley cup run back on," a fan said.

"Premier Sid of Pennsylvania," another fan said.

"Did you get to touch his Gold Medal, Mike?" Another fan asked.

Analysts divided over whether Connor McDavid is a worthy successor to Sidney Crosby

Connor McDavid scored the game-winning overtime goal in the 4 Nations final, drawing inevitable comparisons with Crosby, who has been at the forefront of Canada's success in best-on-best hockey for the past 15 years.

On Friday, TSN's “First Up” podcast co-host Carlo Colaiacovo said the torch had been passed from Crosby to McDavid.

"It's almost fitting the way stuff happens in Canadian hockey, where the torches get passed to the best players that represent the game, and for Connor McDavid to be the hero of the game yesterday," Colaiacovo said.

However, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said that the 2026 Olympics would be a much more fitting stage for the handover.

"Postgame with Crosby was great, because Crosby said how happy he was for McDavid, but this was not the official passing of the torch, and McDavid even said that postgame, pointing out we'll see Sid as the captain of Team Canada in 12 months at the Olympics, which are 350 days away," Friedman said on Friday's epsiode of "32 Thoughts" podcast.

Crosby will be looking to win his third Olympic gold medal in the Winter Games in Italy.

