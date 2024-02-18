"He can never be taken out": 1,930 days since Noah Juulsen's last goal, fans enjoy Canucks D-man's opener against Jets

Fans reacted to Noah Juulsen scoring for the first time in 1,930 days. The Vancouver Canucks defenseman snapped his scoring drought against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Since his last goal on Nov. 5, 2018, when he played for the Montreal Canadiens, Juulsen has had a challenging NHL journey. Despite setbacks, injuries and the occasional stint in the minors, his dedication never wavered. With each game, he embodied resilience, embodying the spirit of a true competitor.

Expand Tweet

The goal, coming at 19:41 in the second period, was a testament to Juulsen's tenacity and support of his teammates. Conor Garland and Ilya Mikheyev played key roles, assisting Juulsen in his return to the scoresheet.

It's not just about the points for Juulsen this year. He has had four assists across 39 games, a testament to his hard work and commitment. In his 102-game NHL career, Juulsen has had three goals, and fans have acknowledged his efforts.

"He can never be taken out," tweeted one.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jets edge Canucks in thrilling showdown despite Noah Juulsen's resurgence

The Vancouver Canucks and the Winnipeg Jets had an intense clash. Noah Juulsen's early goal in the second period gave the Canucks the lead, thanks to Conor Garland's pass.

The Jets, though, restored parity, with Gabriel Vilardi scoring during a power play, thanks to Mark Scheifele's pass before taking the lead, with Vilardi assisting Monahan in another power play.

Tyler Myers of the Canucks made it 2-2 at the 14:19 mark with an impressive backhand goal. But in the third period, the Jets went ahead at 7:47 with Vilardi's second goal before Scheifele made it 4-2 at 9:42.

Despite Noah Juulsen ending his long goal drought, the Jets had the last laugh, woth Monahan scoring his maiden goal for his new team after his recent trade.