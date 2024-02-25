"He is a gem" "Such cuties!!!": NHL fans in awe as Max Domi sings birthday serenade for Tyler Bertuzzi

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were treated to an off-field friendly moment as Max Domi serenaded teammate Tyler Bertuzzi with a song after Bertuzzi's impressive performance on his 29th birthday.

Tyler Bertuzzi's special day was marked by a remarkable hat trick, propelling the Leafs to a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over the formidable Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. The win also secured the franchise's longest winning streak in over 20 years, adding to the significance of Bertuzzi's birthday celebration.

Domi shared the heartwarming scene on his Instagram stories postgame. Leafs fan Jeneya posted the clip featuring Domi and Bertuzzi on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Domi could be seen singing the "Happy Birthday" song for Tyler Bertuzzi, adding extra joy to the already jubilant occasion. The post accompanying the clip read:

"Max Domi elite content part 5 (for those who don’t have Instagram) enjoy."

NHL fans quickly took to social media to express their admiration for the heartwarming moment. One fan expressed fondness for Domi:

"Max is a gem. Wish he was still a hab."

Another fan playfully commented on the duo's appearance:

"Have to be the best looking players in the NHL. Can we call them the GQ Line?"

However, amid the light-hearted banter, one fan offered a more serious note of caution to Domi:

"Stay away from Jane and Finch Max, I've seen you fight."

Tyler Bertuzzi's hat trick in Maple Leafs 4-3 win

Tyler Bertuzzi spectacularly ended his goal drought with a hat trick in a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. After 19 games without scoring and another 12 before that, Bertuzzi's feat was celebrated by both him and his teammates.

"Felt good. That was a great road trip for us, collecting eight points," Bertuzzi said. "And being able to go home on that note was awesome.

"Everyone's just buying in. We're at a point in the season where we got to kinda turn things on and have a winning mentality. Take no games off and try and be as consistent as possible."

Teammates praised Bertuzzi's contribution to the Leaf's impressive win. His first and final goals of the game came on power plays. Mitch Marner highlighted Bertuzzi's strong performance and the chemistry between him and his linemates.

"You knew he was due," Marner said. "I think the last couple of weeks he's really been playing some great hockey. And that line between him, Willy and Doms, they move the puck very well. They communicate very well. They've done a great job in the O-zone, and through all three zones."

The victory further shaped the Toronto Maple Leafs' position, as they rank first in goals per game with a stat of 3.68.