"He hates it there", "Bedard for EP40": Social media reacts to Connor Bedard's dejected look in penalty box during Blackhawks vs Utah

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard looked frustrated during the game against Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. In the second period at 11:07, Bedard received a two-minute penalty for hooking against Jack McBain. Connor Bedard, Tyler Bertuzzi and Frank Nazar's line struggled to create chances.

Bedard had one blocked shot attempt as the Utah outshot the Blackhawks 26-5 with Bedard on the ice. All Blackhawks lines had similar problems. Their only goal came on a power play when Jones scored from the left circle with Bedard's help.

Gino Hard shared a video of Bedard on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Someone please ask Connor Bedard if he's okay"

The video showed Connor Bedard making frustrated facial expressions in the penalty box. Fans reacted on X.

"Bedard for EP40. Bring him home," one joked.

"He hates it here. Something needs to change. We need a Blackhawk legend to take over and turn it around," another commented.

"He kind of looks like he’s waiting for the next Fortnite drop in," one user commented.

Here are some more fan reactions on X.

"He’ll be ok. Chicago will rise again eventually. Lots of young stars go through shi**y rebuilding phases," a fan commented.

"He is definitely not OK. Arguably the worst team in the league," a fan wrote.

"They have become toxic , zero chemistry. No leadership and nothing from the leaders of the team ..," a fan tweeted.

How Connor Bedard and Chicago Blackhawks fell to Utah

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks lost 2-1 to the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on Tuesday. Seth Jones gave Chicago the lead at 13:34 of the first period, scoring a power-play goal from the top of the circle.

Utah tied the game at 19:16 of the second period. Clayton Keller scored off a rebound from Michael Kesselring’s shot. It was Keller’s 21st goal of the season.

Lawson Crouse scored the winner with 7:48 left in the third period. He backhanded the puck past Arvid Soderblom’s glove. It was his first home goal since November 29.

Soderblom made 34 saves for Chicago, while Karel Vejmelka stopped 21 shots for Utah. The Blackhawks have now lost four straight games and seven of their past eight. Jones said that the team hasn't improved since the season started.

“I think we're the exact same team right now as we were in game one. I think it's pretty evident out there. We haven't made any strides to be a better, more simple hockey team and it shows,” Jones said (via nhl.com).

The Chicago Blackhawks have 17 wins, 34 losses and seven overtime losses. They next play the Vegas Golden Knights, who have 34 wins, 18 losses and six overtime losses at 10 p.m. EST on Thursday.

