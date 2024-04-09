"He played the entire third with no issue": Penguins fans react to Sidney Crosby's reason for not starting in overtime against Maple Leafs 

During the last frame of the second period in Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had three intense shifts in a row, leading to some physical toll on his body.

It all began when Crosby crashed into the Maple Leafs' net following interference from Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe. Crosby's knee seemed to hit the post, forcing him to leave the ice in considerable discomfort.

Following some skate adjustments, Crosby returned for his next shift only to be struck in the face by a puck. Initially, the referees called Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann for a four-minute minor penalty for high-sticking, but upon review, it was found that McMann had deflected the puck into Crosby's face.

Crosby entered the ice for his final shift of the period and collided heavily with Auston Matthews. Both stars collided shoulder-to-shoulder and hit the ice seemingly without seeing each other beforehand.

Luckily for the Penguins, Crosby emerged from all these incidents relatively unharmed. However, he did not start in overtime, where the Pens subsequently lost 3-2. Coach Mike Sullivan said postgame that Crosby had some skate issues which accounted for his absence from overtime:

Here's what Penguins fans had to say on Sidney Crosby's reason for not starting in OT:

"Yeah, don't let the facts get in the way of a good story. We are talking about OT here."

"This is the NHL, fire the equipment manager. The skates have triggers and just change the blade real quickly. How could they not have extra blades ready?"

Fire everyone on the equipment staff

"Wish they could use a timeout"

"Malkin? Bunting? Rust?"

"Okay start geno"

"What was his excuse for not starting Malkin?"

Crosby has collected 86 points through 40 goals and 46 assists in 78 games this season.

Sidney Crosby and Penguins lose to Maple Leafs in OT

On Monday night, the Maple Leafs hosted the Penguins at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams shared a point apiece as the Maple Leafs beat the Pens 3-2 in overtime.

Auston Matthews accumulated two points and took his NHL-leading tally to 65 goals for the season. Matthew Knies was the other scorer for the Leafs in regulation, while Jake McCabe scored the winner for the team 1:30 into overtime.

For the Penguins, Sidney Crosby registered an assist while Drew O'Connor and Rickard Rakell accumulated a goal apiece on the night.

With four games remaining, the Penguins are tied on 84 points with the Detroit Red Wings in the second wild card from the East. On Thursday, both teams will compete to gain a leg up in the standings.