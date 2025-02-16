"He played his worst game": Hockey fans react to Sidney Crosby's first Team Canada loss in 26 international games

Prior to Saturday, Sidney Crosby had won 26 straight games with Team Canada. That streak ended when the United States beat them 3-1 at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The game was played at Bell Centre, with the U.S. securing a spot in the championship game thanks to their victory.

Crosby had a strong start to the tournament, recording three assists in Canada’s 4-3 overtime win against Sweden. However, Canada struggled against the U.S. as the American team played solid defense and took advantage when opportunities presented themselves.

After the game, B/R Open Ice tweeted:

"Canada has lost for the first time in 26 games with Sidney Crosby in the lineup 😳."

Many fans reacted to the news. Some were surprised, while others gave credit to Team USA:

"Makes sense. He played his worst game." One fan said.

"It was hard to not be a Crosby fan for a night ...but I did it, and I'm totally proud of Team USA. It was awesome," another fan wrote.

"Maybe don’t boo the other team’s anthem. It’s unsportsmanlike and it highly motivates the opponent" a fan wrote about the loss, referring to the boos during the US National anthem before the game started.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Sorry there Sydney your countrymen did ya you in with the Karma suck it 51st state 3-1 your daddy’s home," one fan wrote.

"Crazy the amount of Americans so excited over a round robin win and thinking that makes hockey their sport. This is looking an awful lot like Olympics 2010 and Crosby’s golden goal comeback win Give it a rest until the final eh," another fan reacted.

"26-1-0 is better than any other team could ever do so keep on dreaming USA 😂😂," a fan mentioned.

Team United States held Sidney Crosby without a point in 3-1 loss

Canada lost 3-1 to the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday. Canada's captain Sidney Crosby played 19:03 minutes but failed to score, finishing with a rating of -2.

Connor McDavid scored first at 5:31 in the first period. He took a pass from Drew Doughty and lifted a backhand shot past Connor Hellebuyck.

The U.S. tied the game at 10:15 when Jake Guentzel scored with a low shot under Jordan Binnington’s pad. The U.S. took the lead at 13:33 in the second period, as Dylan Larkin scored with a blocker-side shot on a 2-on-1 play.

Despite dominating possession in the third period, Canada couldn't find the back of the net. The U.S. defense effectively blocked shots and passes, culminating in Guentzel's empty-net goal at 18:41 to seal the win. Hellebuyck's impressive 25 saves helped the U.S. clinch a spot in the championship game. Now, Sidney Crosby and Canada must defeat Finland to reach the final.

