"He's admitting he's done there": Flyers nation reacts to HC John Tortorella's big admission after 7-2 thumping by Maple Leafs

John Tortorella’s postgame comments after the Philadelphia Flyers’ 7-2 loss to the Maple Leafs received strong reactions from fans as the Flyers slumped to their sixth straight loss and 11th in 12 games.

Ad

They have struggled with consistency, discipline and effort, frustrating fans. Tortorella stayed calm during and after the game instead of showing his usual fiery side.

After William Nylander gave Toronto a 5-1 lead in the second period, Tortorella called a timeout. He didn't yell but tried to refocus his team, but the Flyers still lost. After the game, Tortorella took the blame:

"This falls on me. I’m not really interested in learning how to coach in this type of season, where we’re at right now. But I have to do a better job. So this falls on me, getting the team prepared to play the proper way until we get to the end."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the coach's remarks, Flyers fans voiced their opinions on X (formerly called Twitter), with many seeing it as an admission of defeat.

"Sounds like he's admitting he's done there," one said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This guy is cooked. Time to move forward with someone else," another commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not really interested” sounds like “I quit.” Shocking. No one predicted he’d fail like this," one X user said.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"They have to fire him now, how can there possibly be any positive to keep torts at this point, he checked out so time to move on," one fan wrote.

Ad

"He’s not interested in learning how to coach a losing team missing the playoffs ! I like that competitive spirit and the desire to always win. If players and management thinks it’s ok to lose …. Find another coach," one fan commented.

"He was only hired to give an irrelevant franchise an identity," a fan felt he was only hired to bring structure to a struggling team.

Ad

Coach John Tortorella talked about Philadelphia Flyers' struggles this season

The Philadelphia Flyers are last in the Metropolitan Division, with a 28-36-9 record and have 65 points.

The Washington Capitals (103 points) are atop, with the Carolina Hurricanes (90) in second place. The Flyers' offense is also struggling, as they are scoring only 2.71 goals per game.

“When you’re in it, it sucks. It sucks for me to see the players go through it.” Coach John Tortorella said talking about team's rebuild with The Athletic.

Travis Konecny leads the team with 24 goals and 44 assists for 68 points. But the Flyers lack scoring depth, as other players are struggling to produce offense, allowing 3.39 goals per game, making it tough to win games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama