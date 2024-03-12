"He's going back to the AHL": NHL fans react to Matt Rempe's hearing for elbowing Jonas Siegenthaler

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe will be facing a hearing for elbowing New Jersey Devils' defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler. NHL Player Safety took to Twitter to announce the impending hearing.

"NY Rangers’ Matt Rempe will have a hearing today for elbowing New Jersey’s Jonas Siegenthaler." The tweet reads

Shortly after the announcement, NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun provided additional context.

"It’s a phone hearing so it will be 5 games or less"

Fans shared their thoughts on the matter, with opinions ranging from calls for strict disciplinary action to comparisons with past NHL eras.

One fan voiced their opinion on the severity of the incident, asserting:

"Rempe deserves at least 2-3 games under the current rules. But I love all the Devils fans crying about it as if Scott Stevens didn’t use to throw a few of those same hits every game and they would cheer like crazy"

Another fan took a more critical stance.

"Shocker, he only learned from the best in his Captain, let the elbows fly and get minimal discipline"

On the other hand, a Rangers fan said,

"As a rangers fan he def should get a game or 2. That being said he is 6”7 he needs to realize his size when hitting at a pro level. He cant lead and raise elbows like that."

New Jersey Devils call for further discipline on Rangers' Matt Rempe after controversial hit

The New Jersey Devils are pressing for further discipline against New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe following his elbow to the head of defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler.

Devils interim coach Travis Green expressed concern over what he perceived as intent to injure.

"I think there's some intent there to injure the player.," Travis Green said

Rempe received a major penalty and game misconduct for the incident, prompting a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Siegenthaler's condition was worrisome, with Green saying, "He's not doing great" after the hit.

This isn't the first instance of contentious play involving Rempe, who had previously been ejected for an illegal check to the head of another Devils player, Nathan Bastian.

Devils' enforcer Kurtis MacDermid attempted to engage Rempe in a fight after the hit on Siegenthaler, expressing disappointment when Rempe refused. MacDermid criticized Rempe's actions, saying,

"There's a right way to go about things and the wrong way."

Matt Rempe's behavior has caused criticism, with his violent style of play and involvement in fights creating a league-wide debate. Despite his popularity among Rangers fans, Rempe's behavior has sparked calls for disciplinary action.