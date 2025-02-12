"He’s gotta be kidding" "Wasn't known for being humble": NHL fans react as Alex Ovechkin advises Matvei Michkov to 'show-off less'

Fellow Russians Alex Ovechkin and Matvei Michkov have already faced off three times this season. Ovi's Capitals have gotten the better of Michkov and the Flyers in all three games.

In their most recent matchup on Feb. 6, Ovechkin buried another goal, while Michkov registered two goals in the Capitals' 4-3 win over the Flyers. During the third period, Michkov attempted the Michigan move for his hat-trick goal but was stopped by goaltender Charlie Lindgren.

In an interview with RG’s Sergey Demidov on Wednesday, Ovechkin gave his countrymate some advice, saying, "he's a great guy, doing well, but I wish he would show off a little less."

Fans reacted to Ovi's comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"He's gotta be kidding," wrote one fan.

"Love ovie but he wasn't exactly known for being very humble in his early years," another fan wrote.

"This coming from the dude who would launch himself into the boards after a goal?," another fan wrote.

More fans have reacted, puzzled by Ovechkin's comments.

"No way he said this in a serious tone. Ovechkin was a total ham as a youngster. Possibly the biggest show boat of all time….and people enjoyed it," another fan wrote.

"This gotta be sarcasm right," added another fan.

"Says the guy who will be showing off like a cocky mofo as soon as he breaks Wayne's record," added one more fan.

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals will face off against Matvei Michkov and the Flyers again this season on March 20 in Washington.

Alex Ovechkin continues to chase Wayne Gretzky

Alex Ovechkin is now just 16 goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky for the most goals scored in NHL history. Ovechkin sits with 879 goals, 15 behind Greztky's 894.

Washington has 27 games remaining this regular season, which means the "Great 8" will need to score at a 0.593 goals-per-game rate to break the record during the 2024-25 campaign. It will be fascinating for the hockey world to watch one of the legends of the game continue his pursuit of greatness down the stretch.

Ovechkin and the Capitals will return from the 4 Nations break on Saturday, Feb. 22, for a matchup with the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. The puck drops at 3 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena.

