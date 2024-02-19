"He’s scammed the organization no way" - NHL fans react as Bruins celebrate Brad Marchand hitting 1,000 game milestone 

The NHL community is buzzing with excitement as the Boston Bruins celebrate Brad Marchand's milestone of playing 1,000 games in the league. The prolific forward has undoubtedly left a mark on the NHL, and the Bruins organization went all out to commemorate this significant achievement.

In a post on X, B/R Open Ice shared a video revealing a special gift in Brad Marchand's 1,000 NHL games package: a custom-engraved Rolex.

The luxury timepiece symbolizes not only the dedication and skill Marchand has displayed over the years but also the appreciation and recognition from the Bruins organization for his contribution to the team.

However, not all NHL fans seemed to share the same sentiment. One fan, in particular, expressed skepticism, stating:

"He’s scammed the Bruin organization no way."

On a contrasting note, another fan took to X to convey heartfelt congratulations to Brad Marchand, reminiscing about the glory days. The fan exclaimed:

"Congrats Brad!!! So proud you led us to the Stanley Cup in 2011!!"

Interestingly, not all fans were focused on the sentimental aspect of the gift. One fan, with a touch of humor or perhaps genuine curiosity, demanded,

"SHOW US THE ROLEX."

Another fan took a more critical stance, asserting,

"He's never wearing that."

Brad Marchand shared his thoughts on completing the 1000th NHL game

Brad Marchand experienced an emotional rush while standing at the blue line for the national anthem during Tuesday night's (Feb. 13) game. The visible emotion in his eyes as Todd Angilly sang The Star-Spangled Banner in the dimly lit TD Garden captured the moment perfectly.

Marchand proudly joined the ranks of Bruins legends such as Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk, Patrice Bergeron, Don Sweeney, David Krejci, Zdeno Chara and Wayne Cashman as the eighth player to achieve the 1,000-game milestone with the club.

Reflecting on the experience, Marchand expressed:

“I was [emotional]. I really kind of tried to block a lot of it out of my mind for the game. I just tried to stay focused in the moment, but it's something that I've gone through, a lot of these moments with Bergy, Krech, and Zee.

And it’s one of the things I remember that they did. They tried to just take it in and remember the moment, and that was kind of an opportunity to do that.”

Marchand also emphasized the significance of reaching the 1,000th game:

“Yeah, it’s special. I know how fortunate I am to be part of this organization"

However, the Bruins suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.