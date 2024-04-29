"He's washed" "Age is catching up to him" - NHL fans react as Alex Ovechkin registers 0 points in playoff series for the first time in 15 years

Fans reacted as Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals endured a rough series. The Caps were swept by the New York Rangers, defeating them 4-2 in Game 4 at the Capitals One Arena to clinch the series 4-0 on Sunday night.

Ovechkin, who usually grabs the headlines for his offensive prowess, had a rough time in the playoffs. He didn't score any points in the series, which marked the first time in his 15-year NHL playoff career.

Additionally, Alex Ovechkin only attempted six shots in the entire series, which was a career low. In Game 4, the 38-year-old veteran clocked 15:26 minutes of ice time and ended the series with a -2 rating.

NHL fans were quick to react to Alex Ovechkin's performance with plenty of reactions. One fan tweeted:

"He’s washed."

One fan opined that age is catching up with Alex Ovechkin a bit, and the push to make the playoffs took a toll on him:

"Age is catching up to him. ... Plus the push to get into the playoffs.."

"Who cares about points. Dude didn't even have a shot on goal in 2 of the 4 games," one X user wrote.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

One fan defended Ovechkin against the critics, labeling him productive only on powerplays:

"So since the phrase “Power Play merchants” is thrown around from haters towards teams like #NYR - would you say that a player who has almost 40% of their career goals on the PP is a merchant? (HINT: 38% of Ovi’s career goals have come standing flat footed on the PP)."

"He’s won a cup and will the best goal scorer when he’s done.. look at his team," another tweeted.

"He couldn’t move. It was sad to watch," one fan said

Alex Ovechkin ended the 2023-24 regular season with 65 points through 31 goals and 34 assists in 79 games. The NHL's No. 2 leading scorer has 141 points through 72 goals and 69 assists in 151 career playoff games.

Spencer Carbery acknowledges New York Rangers' game plan for Alex Ovechkin

Following the Game 4 loss, Capitals HC Spencer Carbery acknowledged the Rangers' effective game plan in keeping Ovechkin in check throughout the series.

Carbery credited the Rangers' effective strategy as a successful plan to shut down Alex Ovechkin by limiting his opportunities to make plays and score goals (via Sportsnet):

"They checked him so tightly over there that every time he gets the puck he has a half second to make a play and there’s usually a stick and some shin pads on it,” Carbery told reporters after the loss Sunday."

Carbery also noted that the intensity and increased scrutiny to maintain his scoring pace and effectiveness on the ice took a toll on Ovechkin physically and mentally, impacting his performance:

"He was scoring consistently every single night,” Carbery said. “That was a lot, the second half of the year, especially the last two weeks where every game felt like life and death for our team. … I feel like that took a lot out of him physically and mentally.”

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers became the first team to qualify for Round 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs.

They will be up against either the Carolina Hurricanes or the New York Islanders in Round 2. The Hurricanes lead the Islanders 3-1 in the series.