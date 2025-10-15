  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Nick Foligno
  • "Heartbreaking news" "Family first always": Heartfelt reactions pour in as Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno takes leave for daughter's surgery

"Heartbreaking news" "Family first always": Heartfelt reactions pour in as Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno takes leave for daughter's surgery

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 15, 2025 17:27 GMT
NHL fans started supporting Nick Foligno as daughter prepares for heart surgery (via Instagram/@ theheartsplaybook)
NHL fans started supporting Nick Foligno as daughter prepares for heart surgery (image credit: instagram/theheartsplaybook)

Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is taking a short leave from the team as his daughter, Milana Maria, undergoes follow-up heart surgery. The team shared the news on X on Wednesday.

Ad
“Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno will be taking a brief leave of absence as his daughter undergoes follow-up surgery related to her congenital heart disease. Nick, nor the Blackhawks, will have any further comment at this time,” the Blackhawks tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Milana was born with a rare heart defect called mitral valve arcade. She needed medical support just weeks after birth and underwent open-heart surgeries in 2013 and 2018 in Boston. Nick and his wife, Janelle, have three children: Hudson, Milana and Landon. The couple is actively involved in raising awareness about congenital heart disease.

They shared in February on their Instagram account, The Hearts Playbook, that they are ambassadors for the Heart & Stroke campaign. It supports care and access for children with heart conditions.

Ad

Fans responded to the news on X with messages of support.

"This is absolutely awful. Heartbreaking news," a fan said.
Ad
"Family first....always! to the Foligno family," one fan commented.
"Prayers up for a successful surgery and a very speedy and complete recovery," a fan wrote.

Here more reactions fan reactions on X.

"sending all the love and strength to the foligno family. No further comments are necessary, do what you need to do for your daughter. we are all behind you guys and hoping for the best possible outcome for her," another fan wrote.
Ad
"Sending love and guiding light to the family and the medical team. Prayers for a successful surgery and recovery," another fan commented.
"Thoughts and prayers are with you Nick! Hoping for what I’m sure will be successful surgery for your daughter," a fan tweeted.

Nick Foligno and Janelle shared Milana’s heart journey publicly

Nick and Janelle Foligno described Milana's early struggles with congenital heart disease in in May 2020. They called her their “heart hero” and “princess warrior.” The couple also shared the launch of Janelle’s book, "Dear Heart," on Dec. 16, 2020.

Ad
“This is more than just a book for us," Nick and Janelle wrote on Instagram. "It’s inspiring our daughter, creating awareness, encouraging important conversations," It’s teaching our children to give back.”

Nick and Janelle posted a photo of Milana’s scar on Feb. 9, 2021.

“This scar on Milana’s chest marks the beginning of a lifelong fight with heart disease, but this is her story, this is her miracle,” the couple wrote.

Milana was only the 17th child globally, and the youngest, to undergo that surgery at the time.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications