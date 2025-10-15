"Heartbreaking news" "Family first always": Heartfelt reactions pour in as Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno takes leave for daughter's surgery

Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is taking a short leave from the team as his daughter, Milana Maria, undergoes follow-up heart surgery. The team shared the news on X on Wednesday.“Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno will be taking a brief leave of absence as his daughter undergoes follow-up surgery related to her congenital heart disease. Nick, nor the Blackhawks, will have any further comment at this time,” the Blackhawks tweeted.Milana was born with a rare heart defect called mitral valve arcade. She needed medical support just weeks after birth and underwent open-heart surgeries in 2013 and 2018 in Boston. Nick and his wife, Janelle, have three children: Hudson, Milana and Landon. The couple is actively involved in raising awareness about congenital heart disease.They shared in February on their Instagram account, The Hearts Playbook, that they are ambassadors for the Heart &amp; Stroke campaign. It supports care and access for children with heart conditions.Fans responded to the news on X with messages of support.&quot;This is absolutely awful. Heartbreaking news,&quot; a fan said.Rich @richphotoioLINK@NHLBlackhawks This is absolutely awful. Heartbreaking news.&quot;Family first....always! to the Foligno family,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Prayers up for a successful surgery and a very speedy and complete recovery,&quot; a fan wrote.Here more reactions fan reactions on X.&quot;sending all the love and strength to the foligno family. No further comments are necessary, do what you need to do for your daughter. we are all behind you guys and hoping for the best possible outcome for her,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Sending love and guiding light to the family and the medical team. Prayers for a successful surgery and recovery,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Thoughts and prayers are with you Nick! Hoping for what I’m sure will be successful surgery for your daughter,&quot; a fan tweeted.Nick Foligno and Janelle shared Milana’s heart journey publiclyNick and Janelle Foligno described Milana's early struggles with congenital heart disease in in May 2020. They called her their “heart hero” and “princess warrior.” The couple also shared the launch of Janelle’s book, &quot;Dear Heart,&quot; on Dec. 16, 2020.“This is more than just a book for us,&quot; Nick and Janelle wrote on Instagram. &quot;It’s inspiring our daughter, creating awareness, encouraging important conversations,&quot; It’s teaching our children to give back.”Nick and Janelle posted a photo of Milana’s scar on Feb. 9, 2021.“This scar on Milana’s chest marks the beginning of a lifelong fight with heart disease, but this is her story, this is her miracle,” the couple wrote.Milana was only the 17th child globally, and the youngest, to undergo that surgery at the time.