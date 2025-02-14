"Hell, no", "Absolutely this needs to happen": Hockey fans divided over Sidney Crosby deserving a statue outside Vancouver's Rogers Arena

Hockey fans on social media are divided over whether Sidney Crosby deserves a statue outside Vancouver Canucks Rogers Arena. Crosby lit up the Centre Bell Arena with a remarkable performance in Team Canada's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden in the opener on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer contributed three assists, including one that set up Mitch Marner for the extra-period winner. Although Sidney Crosby has spent his entire NHL career outside of Canada, the chants of his name in the building were a testament to how much he is loved in the country.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Daily Hive Vancouver's National Sports Editor Rob Williams suggested a statue be built for Crosby at Rodgers Arena and fans had mixed reactions to it on X.

"Hell. No," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another chimed in:

"Absolutely this needs to happen."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"I wish I could say yes... but he's not from BC and he's never played for Van....Kinda feels forced. But, I definitely wouldn't say no.....," a third fan commented.

"He didn't cure cancer....no we don't need Crosby statue," one said.

"Literally zero percent outside of Rogers Arena - near The Olympic torch or somewhere else maybe... But at Rogers is a horrible idea," one X user opined.

"They have a pretty cool Olympic display in the area already. Maybe beef that up a bit with more of an ode to Sid The Kid. As a diehard Canucks fan it would kind of sting to have the first player statue outside not being a Canuck," another chimed in.

One of Crosby's most memorable moments for Canadian hockey occurred at Canucks Rogers Arena in 2010, when he scored the golden goal that helped Canada win gold at the Olympics, making a strong case for a statue outside the arena.

Expand Tweet

Canada HC Jon Cooper heaps praise on Sidney Crosby

After the 4 Nations Face-Off victory, Canada head coach Jon Cooper praised Sidney Crosby, stating that he will go down as the greatest player to ever represent his country.

Cooper emphasized that if Crosby is not considered the greatest, he will certainly be on the "Mount Rushmore" of players who have won the Canadian jersey.

"He will go down as the greatest player to ever represent his country," Canada coach Jon Cooper said. "If not, he's going to be on the Mount Rushmore for sure of people who have thrown a Canadian jersey on."

Expand Tweet

Sidney Crosby and Team Canada face Team USA on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles