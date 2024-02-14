"Here we are with pocket change" - NHL fans react as Bruins Linus Ullmark gets slapped with fine for high stick on Michael Eyssimont

The NHL community is buzzing with reactions as Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), for a high-sticking incident involving Tampa Bay Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont.

The NHL Player Safety Board announced the fine on Wednesday, sparking a range of opinions among passionate hockey fans.

The incident occurred during Tuesday's game, when Eyssimont made contact with Linus Ullmark in the crease. Ullmark, falling backward, raised his stick into Eyssimont's face. Surprisingly, no penalty was assessed on the play, leaving fans with mixed feelings about the subsequent fine.

A post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by BarDown highlighted the NHL Player Safety announcement and asked for fans' thoughts on the decision. The responses were swift and diverse, reflecting the variety of opinions within the hockey community.

One fan expressed dissatisfaction with the fine, stating,

"Should be games. But here we are with the pocket change."

Another fan took a stronger stance,

"That should have been a match penalty (intent to injure) and suspension. 100% "

Conversely, some fans appeared unsympathetic towards Eyssimont, with one stating,

"I'm not finding myself feeling very bad for Eyssimont."

Comparisons to previous incidents also surfaced, with one fan asserting,

"That's way worse than Reilly. 10 game minimum."

Several more reactions have poured in from NHL fans.

In the same game, Linus Ullmark's teammate Brad Marchand completed his 1,000th

In his 1,000th career NHL game, Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins came close to a perfect ending, contributing two assists in regulation and nearly securing the game-winning goal in overtime. Despite his efforts, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy thwarted Marchand's attempt.

Marchand acknowledged Vasilevskiy's remarkable save, stating,

“He made an incredible save. That’s why he’s one of the top goalies in the league.”

Vasilevskiy's performance, with 36 saves, paved the way for Tampa Bay's 3-2 shootout victory. However, Linus Ullmark failed to fortify Bruin’s net.

The Lightning took an early 2-0 lead with goals from Nikita Kucherov and Erik Cernak, but the Bruins fought back with goals from Charlie McAvoy and James van Riemsdyk, ultimately forcing a shootout. Reflecting on the emotional moment, Marchand admitted,

“I really was trying to try to block it out, for the most part. But those moments, things that happened through the night, you do try to embrace them.”

Marchand became the eighth player in Bruins history to play 1,000 games. The occasion was commemorated with a video tribute and a standing ovation from the crowd.