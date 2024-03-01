"Hope Bedard can be that good someday" - NHL fans react as Nathan MacKinnon hits 100-point mark for second consecutive season

Nathan MacKinnon's incredible feat of reaching the 100-point mark for the second consecutive season has sparked excitement among the NHL fan base. The NHL took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate MacKinnon's achievement.

NHL fans were quick to respond and express their admiration for MacKinnon's outstanding feat on X.

Among the chorus of cheers and accolades, one fan, a loyal follower of the Chicago Blackhawks, expressed both admiration and hope for the future.

"I hope Bedard can be that good someday as a Hawks fan"

Another fan, perhaps overcome by the brilliance of MacKinnon's display, boldly declared him as:

"the best hockey player in the world, no contest."

One fan took a subtle jab at another prominent player in the league.

"Better than fraudthews obviously"

"Wow, that's amazing," expressed a fan

Nathan MacKinnon hits the 100-point mark in dominant 5-0 win over Chicago Blackhawks

The Colorado Avalanche secured a dominant 5-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks, with Nathan MacKinnon adding a stylish touch to the win.

MacKinnon scored his 100th point of the season with just 2:28 left, sealing the victory. Zach Parise contributed significantly with two goals and an assist. Justus Annunen made 24 saves, earning his first career shutout in nine NHL appearances.

Nathan MacKinnon expressed his views on Justus Annunen's performance:

“He’s been looking great, Pumped for him. It’s pretty special to get your first shutout.”

Coach Jared Bednar praised MacKinnon's consistency.

"Incredible feat to be able to contribute on a daily basis and to be able to hit 100 at this point in the season is impressive" Bednar said

Colorado's overall effort was highlighted by Ross Colton's goal and Devon Toews' slap shot, which increased the advantage to 4-0 at the end of the second period. Parise, thinking about the team's depth, expressed happiness with his contribution.

“They always feel good, when you can contribute to the offense," Parise said

Chicago, in contrast, struggled, with defenseman Jarred Tinordi admitting,

"I think we got tentative."

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson acknowledged the challenge of facing the potent Avalanche, saying:

"They’re a great team, We just, I think, opened up a little bit in the second period and got off a bit of our game plan... and then that just lets them go."

The victory was Colorado's second in a row, and both teams will meet again on Monday night in Colorado. In their last 29 games, the Blackhawks went 5-20-4.