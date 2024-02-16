"Hope the mockery continues": Fans left in splits as Nikita Zadorov hits "The Griddy" on Jake Walman, the latter's signature celly

Fans were left in stitches after Nikita Zadorov hilariously mocked Jake Walman's signature "Griddy" celebration during a high-intensity game between the Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings. Walman, known for his enthusiastic dance moves after scoring, found himself on the receiving end of Zadorov's playful taunt after a hard-fought battle on the ice.

The game saw intense back-and-forth action, with both teams showcasing their skills and determination. However, it was Zadorov's cheeky response to Walman's celebration that stole the spotlight. After a sequence of events involving high sticks and complaints to the referees, Zadorov seized the opportunity to lighten the mood with his comical imitation of Walman's moves.

This incident brought some laughter to the game. The crowd burst out laughing and clapping, loving the players' playful chat in the midst of a serious game:

Nikita Zadorov's return sparks Canucks to dominant victory over Red Wings

In a strong, 4-1 win against the Red Wings on Thursday, Nikita Zadorov made his return to the ice. His comeback came after a two-game suspension for an illegal check, after he hit Lucas Raymond in the head during a previous game. Zadorov had quite a game as he scored his first goal since Nov. 10. He also got two penalty minutes in an action-packed night.

Zadorov's defensive stats stand out this season: two goals, 11 points, 55 shots on net, 108 hits, 48 blocked shots and 85 penalty minutes across 49 appearances split between the Canucks and Flames.

Nikita Zadorov's return boosted the Canucks' defense, which saw standout games from Elias Lindholm and Elias Pettersson. Lindholm scored two goals, while Pettersson provided three assists. With these players at their best, the Canucks have now won three straight games. They've also posted a run of 13 wins, one loss and three ties in their last 17 games.

Goalie Thatcher Demko backed the attack, saving 27 pucks to win the game.

For the Red Wings, J.T. Compher made a mark on the game, however, Vancouver's mighty force overcame them. Even though they didn't win, goalie Alex Lyon fought hard, stopping 17 shots for Detroit.

The Canucks' win cemented their spot as challengers. With essential players shining and efforts coming from several team members, it looks like Vancouver is primed for their journey to the playoffs to carry on.